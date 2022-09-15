A controversial ending kept Ferriday High from picking up its first win of the season as the Trojans fell to Peabody 27-26 in Ferriday Friday.
Down 27-26 late in the game, Ferriday’s Chavo Thomas picked off a pass and returned it for what appeared to be a touchdown when he hit the pylon, but officials ruled him down at the Warhorse 1-yard line.
Ferriday quarterback Shacoby Boxley then carried the ball, falling backwards into the end zone, but officials said his knee hit the ground at the 1-yard line.
A penalty for a block in the back on a Ferriday lineman pushed the ball back to the 11-yard line.
The game ended with Ferriday turnign the ball over on downs in the last minute.
“This is all a lesson for us going forward,” Cummings said. “We can’t let it come down to questionable calls.”
The Trojans finished with 438 yards in total offense.
“We came out a little flat in the beginning of the game,” said Ferriday High head coach Cleothis Cummings. “The second quarter on was totally different. They are finally understanding what we are trying to do as a coaching staff. The second half our defense was swarming to the football.”
Jerry Griffin led the Trojans with 137 rushing yards on 14 attempts and two touchdowns.
Bobby Sheppard rushed seven times for 137 yards and a TD.
Chavo Thomas had 105 yards on three carries and a touchdown.
Ferriday quarterback Shacoby Boxley completed a 35-yard pass to Desmen Jefferson.
Chris Reed led Ferriday’s defense with nine tackles, while Caleb Ellis collected eight.
Ferriday travels to Bastrop Friday seeking its first win of the season.
