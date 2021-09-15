Ferriday High moved the ball up and down the field several times Friday night, but came up empty on the scoreboard as the Class 2A Trojans fell to 4A Bastrop 16-0 at Melz Field.
“We had opportunities, but just couldn’t get the job done,” said Ferriday High head football coach Stanley Smith, whose team fell to 0-2. “I don’t know if it’s the time off from COVID (four weeks), or just this generation. We’re just trying to fight back and fight through it.”
Ferriday’s defense stopped Bastrop on its first possession, receiving a punt at midfield.
But three runs only gained two yards, forcing a punt to the Bastrop 43.
Bastrop moved down the field, going 57 yards in 10 plays with Ram quarterback Luke Williams taking it in from two yards out. Reagan Nielsen ran in the conversion and the Rams led 8-0 with 6:06 remaining in the first quarter.
Ferriday moved the ball to the Bastrop 31-yard line on its next possession, but a penalty and two negative runs turned the ball over on downs.
The Trojans appeared to recover a fumble on the Bastrop 5-yard line, but it was ruled down.
“That could have been big there,” Smith said.
Bastrop grinded out a 61-yard drive in seven plays with Nielsen scoring from two yards and out Williams running in the conversion for a 16-0 lead with 5:40 remaining in the first half.
Ferriday’s Dylan Boxley intercepted a pass near midfield with 22 seconds remaining, and the Trojans went into the locker room down 16 points.
A 64-yard kickoff return by Ja’Quarius Davis gave Ferriday possession at the Bastrop 26. Facing fourth-and-four at the Bastrop 19, Trojan quarterback Sharone Finister was stopped one yard short of a first down, turning the ball over on downs.
Ferriday moved the ball inside the Bastrop 20 twice, but came up empty after being stopped on fourth down.
Ferriday threw its first pass with 2:37 remaining in the game, but it was intercepted around the Bastrop 10-yard line.
Davis finished with 103 yards on 28 carries.
Ferriday quarterback Sharone Finister attempted one pass with 2:37 remaining in the game that was intercepted.
“We just can’t do much downfield right now because we just don’t have the skill set,” Smith said.
Ferriday has an open date this week.
“It’s different, but this will give us a chance to clean some things up,” Smith said. “It will give us more time to focus on things instead of the pressure to prepare.”
The Trojans visit Rayville on September 24 for their first District 2-2A contest.
Ferriday returns home Oct. 1 with a game against Mangham.
