Ferriday falls to Delhi Charter By Joey Martin Nov 3, 2021 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Ferriday High’s chances for a playoff spot took a big hit Friday as the Trojans fell to Delhi Charter 24-20 in Delhi.The Trojans, 1-7, are sitting at No. 36 in the Class 2A power rankings.The top 32 teams advance. “There’s still a possibility, but it’s a long shot,” said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith. “A lot of things have to happen above us.”Delhi Charter scored first and made the two-point conversion before Ferriday answered, but the conversion was no good.Ferriday led 14-8 at halftime after quarterback Jytavis Holmes scored on a keeper. “We did a good job of scoring right before the half,” Smith said.But Ferriday turned the ball over on an interception deep in Delhi Charter territory.“That took the momentum away,” Smith said. “But we didn’t execute and we had too many penalties.”The Gators recovered an onsides kick in the final quarter to seal the win.“We just have to learn from our mistakes,” Smith said. “We’re still working hard.”Ferriday hosts Vidalia Friday at 7 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Ferriday High Stanley Smith Delhi Sport American Football Trojan Two-point Conversion Onside Kick Lot Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Fall Festivals 2 hrs ago PEOPLE AROUND Concordia Parish celebrated Halloween and attended fall festivals at churches … Read more Veterans to be honored 2 hrs ago Veterans will be honored with programs at Vidalia and Ferriday High Schools next week. Read more 'Plant-It-Pink' project sponsored by FGC Oct 28, 2021 The north entrance to Ferriday has a new look thanks to the hard work of the Ferriday Garden… Read more COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMPD arrests West Monroe woman for deserting childMPD: Woman explains drug possession as birthday celebrationMPD arrests Monroe man for killing 18-month-old child; shoe impression found on body's torso, police sayWMPD arrest West Monroe woman for cutting brotherWest Monroe man arrested for home invasionMonroe man accused of stealing motorcycleWest Monroe calls for reinforcement in Pineville winCalhoun man acused of stealing toolsHow Ruston vs. West Monroe became the can't miss game of the 2021 seasonState Police arrest two suspects on drug dealing charges Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedLawyer, parents discuss mask mandates (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.