Ferriday High’s chances for a playoff spot took a big hit Friday as the Trojans fell to Delhi Charter 24-20 in Delhi.

The Trojans, 1-7, are sitting at No. 36 in the Class 2A power rankings.

The top 32 teams advance.

“There’s still a possibility, but it’s a long shot,” said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith. 

“A lot of things have to happen above us.”

Delhi Charter scored first and made the two-point conversion before Ferriday answered, but the conversion was no good.

Ferriday led 14-8 at halftime after quarterback Jytavis Holmes scored on a keeper.

“We did a good job of scoring right before the half,” Smith said.

But Ferriday turned the ball over on an interception deep in Delhi Charter territory.

“That took the momentum away,” Smith said. “But we didn’t execute and we had too many penalties.”

The Gators recovered an onsides kick in the final quarter to seal the win.

“We just have to learn from our mistakes,” Smith said. “We’re still working hard.”

Ferriday hosts Vidalia Friday at 7 p.m.

