Port Allen High took advantage of Ferriday mental and physical miscues to upset the Class 2A defending state champions 22-20 Friday at Melz Field.
Port Allen visits Mangham Thursday. The Dragons, the only team to beat Ferriday this season, overcame a 20-0 deficit at Kentwood to defeat the Kangaroos in Kentwood Friday.
The Trojans had more than 100 yards in penalties.
"We made too many mistakes and left the ball on the ground too many times," said Ferriday High head coach Stanley Smith. "But we still had an opportunity."
Last year in the second round, Ferriday jumped out to a 30-7 halftime lead over Port Allen Friday in a class 2A regional contest last year, but bogged down in the second half in the mud and its own mistakes in a 36-13 win over the Pelicans in Ferriday
"We talked about getting the opportunity to play them again," said Port Allen head coach Don Gibson, who went to school at Amite County HIgh in Gloster, Ms.
Port Allen wasted little time getting on the board. Pelican quarterback Jacoby Howard went right up the middle 61 yards on Port Allen's second play from scrimmage and ran in the conversion for an 8-0 Pelican lead before stunned Trojan fans who had yet to all fill the limited seating.
"We moved too far down the line and it allowed their quarterback to take it all the way," Smith said. "We had two weeks to prepare for them, but we just didn't execute."
"It was big to be able to get off to a good start," said Gibson, who played football at Southwest Community College in Summit, Ms., before continuing his player career at Tulsa University.
Ferriday's final two regular season games were canceled because the Trojans had a player test positive. East Feliciana forfeited its first round game to Ferriday because of a positive test.
"I don't know about rust, but they were able to not miss a beat while we couldn't do much during our quarantine," Smith said.
A 21-yard run by Akealis Bloodsaw, five-yard pass from Jyron Milligan to Elijah White and 5-yard penalty put the Trojans at the Pelican 25.
But a fumble turned the ball over to Port Allen.
Ferriday held, but the Trojans were forced to punt on their next possession.
Ferriday's defense forced a three-and-out.
The Trojans converted a fourth-and-one near midfield as Daminya picked up 11 yards, carrying Pelican defenders along with him.
Runs of 11 and five yards by Jaquarius Davis moved the ball to the 22-yard line.
After a run for no yardage by Jyron Milligan, the quarterback lofted the ball to the end zone where White made a one-handed circus catch for Ferriday'[s first score.
Jyron Milligan was short on the conversion run to leave Ferriday trailing with 10:34 remaining in the second quarter.
A personal foul and facemask penalty moved the ball to the Ferriday 30-yard line.
The Pelicans moved to the Ferriday 16-yard line where Howard threw a rare pass that was caught by Darius Jarrett just over the goal line. Chritian Gantt powered in for the conversion and a 16-6 Pelican lead.
Ferriday moved down the field as Bloodsaw ran 18 yards to the Pelican 8-yard line.
Three plays later from the Port Allen 4-yard line, Jyron Milligan's pass was picked off by Stephen Springer, who ran 98 yards, zigging and zagging the final 20 to put the Pelicans up 22-6 with 1:40 remaining. The conversion failed.
"We weren't able to run the football," Smith said. "They were more physical than we were at the point of attack."
"They like to run the out pattern and Stephen did a good job of stepping in front of it and going the distance."
Port Allen blocked a punt with 33 seconds remaining at the Ferriday 35-yard line, but a penalty pushed the Pelicans back and the Trojan defense held.
Ferriday went 54 yards on 12 plays to score first in the second half.
Facing fourth-and-seven from the Pelican 35, Daminya Milligan got the first down on a 14-yard carry to the 11-yard line.
Facing fourth-and-one at the Port Allen 3-yard line, Daminya Milligan carried the ball to the one.
Bloodsaw ran it in from there to pull Ferriday to within 22-14 as Bloodsaw added the conversion run with 6:54 remaining in the third quarter.
Ferriday got the ball back after Blake Tarver forced a fumble and Dontavius Henderson pounced on it at midfield.
After an exchange of punts, Ferriday had the ball at its 45-yard line.
A shot pass from Jyron Milligan to Kobe Johnson and 7-yard run by Daminya Milligan put the ball on the 42.
Jyron Milligan then connected with Lewis for 28 yards to the 14-yard line.
Jyron Milligan then threw to White in the end zone. White managed to keep his feet in bounds while making another circus catch for the score on the first play of the fourth quarter.
The conversion run failed.
Port Allen was lined up to go for it on fourth-and-six at the Ferriday 37-yard line, but a penalty forced the Pelicans to punt with 9:17 remaining.
A 16-yard run by Jyron Milligan to the Port Allen 46 would have been aided by a late hit against Port Allen, but Ferriday received a personal foul on the play, offsetting the late hit.
Port Allen stopped the drive with an interception at the Ferriday 18-yard line.
The Pelicans moved down to the Ferriday 18-yard line facing fourth down and seven. A pass to a wide open receiver was incomplete after Sharone Finister delivered a punishing hit that knocked the ball loose, giving Ferriday possession at the 18 with 2:37 remaining.
Ferriday attempted a hook-and ladder play that would have been wide open for a possible touchdown, but Pelican cornerback Jeremiah Dehon stepped in front of Elijah White for the interception. The pick kept White from lateraling the ball to Daminya Milligan, who was running behind White with no on near him.
Ferriday got the ball back after Fred Patrick and White combined to force a fumble on Port Allen's next series ad the Trojans got the ball back on their 29-yard line with 1:35 remaining.
Milligan found Khylyn Lewis for a gain to the 44 with 43 seconds remaining.
But, as was typical most of the night, Ferriday had a holding call that moved it back to the 35.
Milligan ran out of bounds to the 40 after not finding anyone open.
After an incompletion and short pass to Akealis Bloodsaw to the 40 on fourth and 27, Ferriday went back to the hook and ladder play.
White caught the ball and pitched to Daminya, who bobbled it before it fell to the ground, recovered by Port Allen defenders.
The Pelicans then ran out the clock to preserve the win.
Daminya Milligan finished with just under 100 yards.
"We knew we had to stop him," Gibson said. "He still had some good runs. He's dynamic. But our guys did a good job of running to the football."
Gibson is in his fourth year at Port Allen.
"I spent 16 years in Oklahoma and was just wanting to get back home," he said.
Port Allen plays at Mangham Thursday.
"We do think we're better than a No. 10 seed," Gibson said. "We've been flying under the radar all year long. But rankings really don't mean anything. You just look forward to playing your next opponent."
