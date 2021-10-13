Ferriday High dropped to 0-5 for the first time since 1978 as the Trojans fell to Southern Lab 49-0 at Southern University’s Mumford Stadium Friday.
Southern Lab senior quarterback Angelo Izzard threw four touchdown passes for the Kittens.
Izzard passed for more than 1,535 yards and 20 touchdowns a year ago.
Southern Lab also scored on a punt return and registered a safety in the contest.
The Kittens totaled 325 total yards, while Ferriday finished with 14.
Soutehrn Lab improved to 4-2 with the win.
The Kittens fell to Dunham 26-20 in overtime. The other loss came to Madison Prep Academy by a 20-16 score.
The Kittens started off the season with a 22-20 win over Amite.
“We have got to get better,” said Ferriday High head coach Stanley Smith. “It’s easy to go in the tank, but we’re telling our guys to stand up, compete, focus and fight. We still have the opportunity to get in the playoffs. We have to be perfect, but the opportunity is still there and we’re challenging them.”
Ferriday hosts unbeaten General Trass Friday.
“They are rolling right now,” Smith said. “We have to take it one play at a time.”
The Panthers are led by quarterback Wydette Williams.
“They have some playmakers, but he is the cog,” Smith said. “He can run and pass. Everything they do starts around him.”
Smith is still looking for more consistency.
“We haven’t played four quarters yet,” he said. “We have to put it all together.”
Ferriday is still without center Maurice Smith, who was injured against Rayville.
“We’re hoping to get him back next week,” Smith said. “That was a big loss for us.”
Ferriday hosts Madison Parish for Homecoming on October 22 at Melz Field.
Madison upset Rayville Friday night.
The last time Ferriday went without a win was in 1978 when the Trojans went 0-10.
