Missed opportunities kept Ferriday High from pulling off an upset win over General Trass Thursday in Ferriday as the Trojans fell 22-16 to the Panthers.
Ferriday fell to 2-4 on the season, while General Trass improved to 4-2.
The Trojans drove inside the General Trass 20-yard line three times, but came away with no points.
“We had a lot of opportunities,” said Ferriday head coach Cleothis Cummings. “We have to capitalize offensively when we get into the red zone. We have to stay more consistent.”
On General Trass’ first possession, the Panthers were lined up to punt from midfield. A high snap from center gave Ferriday possession at the General Trass 35.
But the Trojans fumbled the ball right back on their first play of the game.
Late in the first quarter, General Trass punted the ball which rolled to the Ferriday 40. Chavo Thomas picked up the ball and took it around the left side to the Panther 23.
But General Trass intercepted a pass in the end zone on fourth down to end the threat.
The Panthers began a sustained drive, facing fourth-and-six at the Ferriday 23-yard line.
General Trass quarterback Aubrey Nash seemed pinned in behind the line of scrimmage, but eluded three tacklers and ran down to the Ferriday 4-yard line for a first down.
Two players later from the Trojan 2-yard line, Nash ran back to retrieve a high snap, and again escaped several attempted tackles and ran in the end zone for the first score of the game.
“We haven’t tackled well all season,” Cummings said. “That’s a big cut when t heir quarterback is able to make yardage out of those situations. We’re losing focus, and a lot of tackles with assists should be solo tackles.”
Kameron Williams ran in the conversion to give General Trass an 8-0 lead with 4:31 remaining in the second quarter.
Two completions by Ferriday;s Shacoby Boxley to Thomas and one to Keyon Thompson moved Ferriday from its own 45-yard line to the Panther 20.
But the Trojans turned the ball over on downs at the General Trass 5-yard line.
A low snap from center led to safety to put Ferriday on the board, trailing 8-2 with 24 seconds remaining in the first half.
Ferriday finished the first half with one rushing yard and 28 yards passing.
Ferriday moved the ball down to the 10-yard line following a 29-yard pass from Dorian Taylor to Desmen Jefferson.
Following a loss of one, Ferriday went to the swinging gate, but fumbled the ball as a General Trass player fell on the ball right after a whistle was blown on the field.
General Trass gave the ball right back as Ferriday’s Christopher Vinson recovered a Panther fumble at the General Trass 18.
But a penalty and sack gave the Panthers the ball on their own 36-yard line.
Several runs by Williams, who carried Trojan defenders extra yards, moved the ball down to the Ferriday 3-yard line, where Kedrick Green carried it in for the score. The conversion failed, leaving the Panthers with a 14-2 lead with 2:25 remaining in the third quarter.
Williams finished with 155 yards on 20 carries.
A 13-yard pass from Boxley to Thomas and horse collar penalty on General Trass moved the ball to the Panther 10-yard line.
Two runs by Bobby Sheppard III put the ball into the end zone. The score came on a 7-yard lateral pass.
Thomas ran in the conversion to cut the Panther lead to 14-10 with 10:58 remaining in the game.
Jefferson then recovered a squib kick to give Ferriday possession at the General Trass 41-yard line.
Ferriday turned the ball over on downs on the General Trass 36.
General Trass moved the ball to the Ferriday 43 where Nash went untouched around left end for the score.
Nash finished with 103 rushing yards ton 10 carries.
Ad’adin Newman ran in the conversion to give the Panthers a 22-10 lead with 8:45 remaining.
Ferriday scored on its next possession as Boxley hit Jefferson in perfect stride for a 55-yard touchdown pass. The conversion failed leaving Ferriday trailing 22-16 with 5:42 remaining.
A Panther fumble gave Ferriday possession on its own 49-yard line with 5:01 remaining. A fumble on a lateral pass moved Ferriday back to its own 21-yard line.
Boxley hit Thomas for a 29-yard pass play that came up short of a first down at the Panther 47.
General Trass ran out the clock to preserve the win.
“We didn’t execute and made too many mistakes,” said General Trass head coach Toriano Wells. “CC (Cummings) has those guys playing hard. I told him after the game he needs to stick to what he is doing. I see a lot of fight in that team.”
Ferriday vists Oak Grove Friday.
“The guys have to be receptive and retain what we give them,” Cummings said.
