Ferriday High principal Kimberly Jackson said the school will be abiding by strict guidelines from the Louisiana High School Athletic Association at the Trojans’ home playoff game Friday against Port Allen.
“Total capacity for the stadium is 660, so we are selling 200 tickets for our side, while the opposing team will receive 112.
Jackson said masks must be worn and social distancing must be followed.
LHSAA commissioner Eddie Bonine has threatend fines and shutting schools down if they do not adhere to the guidelines.
Jackson also announced that Ferriday High’s basketball team will play a district schedule only, which begins on Janary 5 at home against General Trass.
Vidalia High Athletic Director Damus Smith, who is also boys head basketball coach, said the Vikings will only play a district schedule, beginning with the January 5 home game against Madison.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.