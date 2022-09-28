Ferriday High picked up its first win of the season, and sent alumni hope happy with a 34-12 win over Madison Parish in a District 2-2A contest Friday at Melz Field.
“It’s always good to get that first win, especially when you are at home,” said Ferriday head coach Cleothis Cummings, who is in his second stint as Ferriday head coach. “The guys brought a different kind of energy last week. But we have to stay focused and humble.”
Ferriday scored on its first possession as Bobby Sheppard went in from the score and added the conversion run.
Madison answered with a touchdown pass on its first possession to pull to within 8-6.
With three minutes remaining in the first quarter, Ferriday quarterback Shacoby Boxley and Desmon Jefferson connected on a 75-yard touchdown pass play.
“We want to put together drives, but when the defense gives us certain looks, you have to take advantage of those opportunities,” Cummings said.
Jefferson, a freshman, finished with four catches for 143 yards and two touchdowns.
With five minutes remaining in the first quarter, following an interception by Kevon Thompson.
Sheppard then picked up a bad snap at his own 5-yard line and raced 95 yards for a score.
Sheppard finished with 145 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown.
Thompson finished with three interceptions on the night.
Griffin ran in the conversion for a 22-6 halftime lead for the Trojans.
Ferriday went up 28-6 before Madison answered with a score to put to within 28-12.
Boxley completed a pass to Jefferson for a touchdown to end the scoring.
Boxley finished 6-of-11 for 161 yards and two touchdowns, both to Jefferson.
“That was the best experience of my life,” Boxley said. “This was a great thing for our team. We are finally trusting the process.”
“Brick by brick,” Cummings said. “That’s what we’re doing here.”
Ferriday plays at Vidalia Friday.
“We have to continue working on our execution, and the things that put us behind the sticks,” Cummings said. “We need more discipline and more focus.”
