Ferriday High split a pair of games Monday at Carroll, as the Lady Trojans posted a 52-46 win, while the Ferriday boys fell 90-64.
The game was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but because of tournament play this week it was moved to Monday.
The Lady Trojans led the Lady Bulldogs 28-22 at halftime.
"We struggled a little bit," said Lady Trojan coach Lisa Abron. "We got a little lazy over the holidays."
Shakeyla Miller led Ferriday with 21 points. Tierra Spurs added 14 and Aaliyah Gray 12.
Ferriday's boys kept up with Carroll throughout most of the contest.
"We stayed within 8-to-10 most of the game, but they had so much muscle underneath," said Ferriday boys coach George Barnes. "We are getting there and things are looking promising. I love that type of competition. It's only going to help us."
Jamarius Johnson led Ferriday with 22 points. Derrick Johnson and Jamarius Turner added 12 points each.
Ferriday will compete in the Delhi Tournament beginning today.
Ferriday boys faced Bastrop today. The Lady Trojans tipped off against North Caddo.
