And then there was one.
Ferriday High’s girls basketball team advanced to the Class 2A quarterfinals Monday night, defeating a good Jonesboro-Hodge team 54-44.
It’s the first time the Lady Trojans have advanced to the quarterfinals since 2009 when Ferriday lost to Oakdale one game short of the semifinals.
The contest Monday was helter skelter as both teams applied a lot of defensive pressure.
Which was similar to Monterey’s girls defeating Pitkin 54-44 on Thursday in Vidalia.
This was more of a scrum than a basketball game.
The officials swallowed their whistles in the first half of this game.
With both teams pressing, there were more two thumbs up signals for tie ball than fouls called.
Getting the ball across midcourt looked more like Derrick Henry going against the Kansas City Chiefs’ defense.
Monterey girls coach Cary Shively was calmly in the officials’ ears, while Pitkin girls coach Dana Wisby was stomping her feet, screaming and constantly walking past past the coaches box line to complain.
You certainly don’t want to watch a game stopped every other possession by a whistle, but my only question is if you are not going to call fouls during the postseason — don’t call them during the season.
The girls have to adjust to a rougher style after playing four months in some cases not being able to hand check.
But kudos to Ferriday’s girls for adjusting and keeping their cool after falling behind 12-2 early against J-H. Past Ferriday Lady Trojan teams would not have recovered.
Three first half fouls on Pacha Poole, along with Tierra Spurs and Shekayla Miller going down briefly with injuries would have had most teams crumbling.
Ferriday girls coach Lisa Abron got the girls re-focused and back on track to playing Lady Trojan basketball.
Getting back to Monterey and Pitkin. And one note about Pitkin — the Tiger baseball team won the Class B baseball championship last year under former LSU Tiger standout J.C. Holt, who was in his first year at Pitkin after leaving Menard.
Monterey’s girls did a good job most of the night of handling the physical press, although there were many times when there is little you can do when being pushed and hacked and it turns into a tie.
The possession arrow was being overworked.
The officials did call it a little closer in the second half, especially the final quarter. And Monterey was much more productive from the free throw line than Pitkin, which was a key to the win.
In a way it was an end to an era for Monterey girls basketball as most of these girls have played together for close to 10 years. They have been a coach’s dream with their dedication, effort and character. Fortunately, most play softball so you have not heard the last from these young ladies.
Vidalia High and Delta Charter girls were beaten in first-round contests.
Both teams drew tough first round opponents as the Lady Storm fell to East Beaurgard 50-22, while the Lady Vikings were beaten by Red River 87-43.
Tema Larry was practically thrown into the Vidalia girls job after Sue Ann Easterling moved out of town.
Larry was apprehensive at first, but certainly took the bull by the horns once she got the girls on the court.
You would have a hard time replacing Larry now, who brought a lot of time and energy to the girls program.
Vidalia’s girls program is no longer an automatic win on the schedule. It’s good to see the Lady Vikings back competitive again.
