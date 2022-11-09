Ferriday High fell to Rayville 20-18 Friday in Rayville, keeping the Trojans from a chance to make the playoffs.
Ferriday, 2-8, entered the game as the No. 24 ranked team in Division IV Non-Select. The top 28 teams advanced to the playoffs.
Ferriday finished at No. 29.
“I am extremely disappointed,” said Ferriday head coach Cleothis Cummings. “We treated this game as a playoff game. We had a good offensive game plan, good defensive game plan and emphasized the need for good special teams play to flip the field. But we came out like we were stuck in the mud. We can’t keep counting on Bobby (Sheppard), Chavo (Thomas) and ‘Coby’ (Shacoby Boxley), we had to have other people step up, especially on defense. But we missed a lot of tackles.”
Ferriday trailed 20-12 before scoring in the third quarter to make the game 20-18. The Trojans missed their third straight two-point conversion after the score.
“We make our conversions, we win,” Cummings said. “We broke the plane on one of the conversions, but they said we didn’t. We missed opportunities but we had other sources dictate the outcome.”
Cummings said his coaching staff will continue its brick by brick philosophy into next season.
“We’re just going to continue to work hard to get to where we need to be,” he said. “I hate this for our seniors who worked so hard this season.”
