Ferriday High's girls won two games at the Delhi Tournament last week, while the Ferriday boys split a pair of games.
The Trojans and Lady Trojans won their opening games of the tournament on December 4.
Ferriday's boys defeated Bastrop 56-52.
The Trojans led 43-30 at halftime.
"We have to learn to keep our foot on the pedal and not let people back in games," said Ferriday High head coach George Barnes. "But it was a good win. We're just looked forward to playing people we can look eye to eye with."
Jamarius Johnson and Derrick Johnson led Ferriday with 14 points each.
The Lady Trojans had five girls in double figures in a 79-32 rout of North Caddo.
Shakayla Miller led Ferriday with 18 points. Pacha Poole followed with 14, while Alexia Milligan added 11 and Tierra Spurs and Shakeyla McCray added 10 each.
"Our press and height helped us to dominate," said Lady Trojans head coach Lisa Abron. "We were clicking on offense."
Ferriday's girls defeated Bastrop 71-43 on Thursday.
"I wasn't completely satisfied because we started doing some individual things," Abron said. "But the girls got back on track."
Miller led Ferriday with 24 points, while Spurs added 21.
Ferriday's boys fell to Richwood 85-51.
"We had a couple foul and Pamarion (Swanson) was out with an injury," Barnes said. "They just beat us down."
Derrick Carson led Ferriday with 14, while Jamarius Johnson added 12.
Ferriday hosts Sicily Island Tuesday.
