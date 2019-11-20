West Monroe High School swept a pair of games at home against Ferriday, cruising to easy win in the season-opener for both teams.
"I am good friends with their girls coach, David Green, and we talked about playing this year," said Lady Trojan head coach Lisa Abron. "It was a good experience for us. The girls played hard even though they were overpowered. They have a lot of seasoned veterans."
The Lady Trojans fell to West Monroe 74-42.
Shakayla Miller led Ferriday with 13 points.
Aaliyah Gray and Tierra Spurs scored eight points each.
Ferriday's boys fell to West Monroe 78-36.
"They are for real," said Ferriday boys coach George Barnes. "But I would much rather play a team like that. We learned a lot about ourselves. And we had a few bright spots."
Derrick Johnson led Ferriday with 10 points, while Pamarion Swanson scored eight.
Ferriday visits Franklin Parish Thursday.
That game was moved up a day because of the football playoffs on Friday.
