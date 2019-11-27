Ferriday High split a pair of games at Franklin Parish Thursday as the Lady Trojans defeated the Lady Patriots 60-51, while the Ferriday boys fell
The Lady Trojans controlled most of the contest.
Tierra Spurs led Ferriday with 24 points, while Shakayla Miller added 18.
Franklin Parish was led by Zennera McCarthy with 16 points, while Laki Crockett added 11.
“We’re coming around slowly but surely,” said Ferriday girls coach Lisa Abron. “Our defense was pretty awesome. We came out applying a lot of pressure. There were a few times we lost focus. You can’t get relaxed against a team like that.”
Ferriday’s boys trailed Franklin Parish by four points at halftime before falling
Jamarius Johnson scored 23 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Trojans.
“We’re relying a lot on freshman,” said Ferriday coach George Barnes, who is playing without the Ferriday football players. “Right now it’s not about wins or losses, it’s about preparing for district. The playing time these young guys are getting will help us down the road.”
Ferriday’s girls fell to Woodlawn of Shreveport 50-25 Monday in the Wossman Tournament in Monroe. Miller netted 12 points. The Lady Trojans faced Parkway Tuesday in the Wossman Tournament.
