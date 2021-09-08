Ferriday High opens its home schedule going up in class once again as the Trojans host 4A Bastrop Friday.
Ferriday fell to Class 5A defending state runner-up 65-8 Friday.
Bastrop dropped its opener to Wossman, 26-24 last week.
“They are going to come in chomping at the bit,” said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith. “They are big and athletic. We have to come out and execute properly . We need to get our running game going so we an site up the pass. We have to play very physical football.”
Bastrop entered the Class 4A playoffs as the No. 23 seed, falling to Eunice 36-0 in a first round contest.
