General Trass has been one of the surprise teams of 2020.
The Panthers look to pull off the surprise of 2020 when they visit defending Class 2A state champion Ferriday Friday.
It will be Homecoming and Senior Night for the Trojans.
General Trass defeated Evangel 36-25 in its opener before beginning District 2-2A play with a 48-12 win over Madison Friday.
Against Evangel, General Trass quarterback Wydett Williams completed 12-of-15 passes for `05 yards, while rushing for 94 more.
Running back DeMontrel Quinn rushed for 158 yards on 21 carries.
“We’re playing with confidence, but still remaining humble,” said General Trass head coach Toriano Wells, who was 0-5 against Ferriday as a player.. “We have a 24-hour rule, enjoy a win for 24 hours but move on. We’e playing a typical Ferriday team -- big on both sides of the ball, very athletic, lot of speed and tough. We have to get off to a good start to keep it close.”
Ferriday opened its season with a 50-0 win over Sicily Island before opening district play with a 28-12 win over Rayville.
"They are playing good football, competing and are better coached," said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith. Coach (Toriano) Wells has done a great job with them. They have a different philosophy. They have some playmakers and they are big up front. We have to play ball and execute better
