Ferriday High hosts Homecoming Friday as the top-rated Trojans welcome Delhi Charter Friday at Melz Field.
The Trojans improved to 7-1 with a 58-6 win over Mangham Friday.
Delhi Charter is 3-5 on the season, posting wins over Beekman, Madison and Delta Charter.
"They have some athletes," said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith. .
Ferriday rushed for more than 400 yards against Mangham Friday.
"Our offensive line did a good job blocking hard and staying with and finishing their blocks," Smith said.
Smith said his players do not need to get caught up in all the Homecoming revelry.
"We have to keep focused and not get distracted," he said. "That includes being focused at practice. We need to continue this momentum we've built up and stay healthy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.