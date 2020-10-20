Ferriday High hosts Madison Parish Friday for Homecoming with Trojan head coach Stanley Smith wanting his team to focus on Friday night.
Madison is 2-1 on the season, defeating Delhi Charter 40-13 and Lincoln Prep 42-7.
The Jaguars only loss was a 48-12 setback to General Trass.
“They have some athletes,” said Smith said. “We are going to have to compete and play hard.”
Smith said there are still many areas his team can improve upon, starting with committing less penalties.
Ferriday had 150 yards in penalties last Friday against General Trass.
“We have to clean that up,” Smith said. “And we still need to improve in several areas on offense and defense.”
The Trojans have a 17-game winning streak, the second-highest in the state, behind Acadiana which has won 18 straight.
Ferriday blanked Madison 60-0 last year in Tallulah on its way to a state championship.
