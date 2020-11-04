Delta Charter head football coach Blake Wheeler was probably one of the few coaches in the state who didn’t mind coaching during Friday’s tornadic-like weather. That’s because Wheeler missed Delta Charter’s previous two games because of a family
Ferriday High hosts Mangham High in what many consider to be one of the top games in north Louisiana.
"They have a lot of offensive weapons," said Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith. "And they play solid defense and make big plays on special teams."
Mangham is ranked No. 6 in Class 2A power rankings, while Ferriday is No. 7.
Mangham outscored General Trass 20-0 in the second half to cruise past General Trass 55-32 in Mangham Friday.
The Dragons led 35-32 at halftime.
"They have some athletes, but we had a lot of self-inflicted mistakes, particularly on defense in the first half," said Mangham head coach Scott Wilcher. "We got some things straight at halftime."
Mangham quarterback Kaleb Pleasant was 10-of-17 for 190 yards and two touchdowns, while also rushing 20 times for 183 yards.
Cam Wilmore rushed the ball 20 times for 129 yards with three touchdowns, while J.T. Smith had 11 carries for 78 yards and three TDs.
Smith also caught two passes for 49 yards and a touchdown and finished with 84 all-purpose return yards. He also had an interception.
T.J. Johnson caught five passes for 56 yards. Tae Gayden had two catches for 75 yards, while Shun Haynes had one reception for 12 ears.
Joe Williams led the Dragons on defense with several tackles.
Mangham visits Ferriday Friday in a battle of unbeatens.
The Trojans are the defending Class 2A state champs.
"They are not much different from last year," Wilcher said. "They have a lot of speed and play physical. Hopefully we can match that."
member testing positive for Covid-19. “It was good to be out there,” Wheeler said following the Storm’s 26-0 shutout win over Delhi Friday. The win was the second straight for Delta Charter, which improved to 2-2 overall and 2-1 in District 2-1A. The game was stopped in the first quarter because of lightning with the Storm leading 6-0 after a 25-yard Tre Griffin run. It was resumed at 10 p.m. and ended close to midnight. “I was determined we were going to play,” Wheeler said. “The guys were fired up to get back out there.” The weather also helped negate Delhi’s passing game. “We were worried about their passing and tackling in open space against them,” Wheeler said. “But our defense did a tremendous job. Stephen (Collins) had them positioned in the right places.” Juvari Singleton led the Storm defense with two sacks and several tackles. Griffin scored two touchdowns, while Kenzeric Hollins added two TDs. “We controlled the clock most of the ballgame,” Wheeler said. “And we had good pressure on the quarterback.” Delta Charter visits Tensas Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.