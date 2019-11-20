Ferriday High’s quest for a state title continues Friday as the top-rated Trojans host No. 16 Port Allen in a Clas 2A regional contest. Ferriday blanked Vinton 58-0 Friday to improve to 10-1. The Pelicans eliminated Rayville 29-6. Port Allen, 5-6, finished 3-2 in district, posting wins over East Feliciana, Northeast and Capitol. “They are big and athletic,” said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith. “They do a lot of different things on offense. They have a really good quarterback (Jacoby Howard) who makes plays. And they have a 6-6, 350 pound freshman guard (Jamall Franklin Jr.) they like to pull. They have good technique and like to run a lot of option. We are going to have to be disciplined on defense.” Smith said defensively, Port Allen likes to bring a lot of pressure. “We need to come out focused the same way we did last week,” Smith said.”That has a lot to do with our success.” The winner of the Ferriday-Port Allen game faces the winner of No. 8 Kinder and No. 9 Red River. If Kinder and Ferriday win Friday night, Ferriday will be at home for the quarterfinal round. If Ferriday and Red River win, the Trojans will be on the road next week.
NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
News Updates
Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today!
COMMUNITY
Vidalia’s annual Christmas parade will be held Dec. 1, said Mary Montpelier with Vidalia Wom… Read more
VIDALIA HIGH students Kaylee Cooley (left) and Cayley Weatherly position a wreath at the Tom… Read more
CONCORDIA PARISH Academy Robotics team placed first in the FIRST LEGO League Robotics Tourna… Read more
DESPITE THE RAIN and wet weather, the judges from Ferriday Garden Club toured the streets in… Read more
THE FERRIDAY GARDEN CLUB gave a big salute to all veterans by placing 200 small American fla… Read more
COLD CASES
MOST POPULAR
Articles
- Mayo denies sabotaging Trump rally
- Larry takes over Lady Vikings
- WMPD arrest West Monroe woman for armed robbery
- Evidence surfaces in West Monroe sex tape case
- Monroe man arrested on host of charges after refusing to leave store, drinking beer
- Bossier City woman dies in Franklin Parish crash
- Ouachita's Shaw commits to ULM
- Monroe woman celebrates 100th birthday
- West Monroe makes quick work of Central Lafourche
- Sheriff, PJ elections slated in Catahoula
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- West Monroe sex video trial rescheduled (2)
- Evidence surfaces in West Monroe sex tape case (2)
- Monroe man accused of stealing Nissan from carport (1)
- Details disclosed in politically connected killing (1)
- Jeremy Alford: North La. battleground for governor's race (1)
- Early voting turnout high for Saturday’s election (1)
- West Monroe moves Ruston game to Friday (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.