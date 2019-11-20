Ferriday High’s quest for a state title continues Friday as the top-rated Trojans host No. 16 Port Allen in a Clas 2A regional contest. Ferriday blanked Vinton 58-0 Friday to improve to 10-1. The Pelicans eliminated Rayville 29-6. Port Allen, 5-6, finished 3-2 in district, posting wins over East Feliciana, Northeast and Capitol. “They are big and athletic,” said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith. “They do a lot of different things on offense. They have a really good quarterback (Jacoby Howard) who makes plays. And they have a 6-6, 350 pound freshman guard (Jamall Franklin Jr.) they like to pull. They have good technique and like to run a lot of option. We are going to have to be disciplined on defense.” Smith said defensively, Port Allen likes to bring a lot of pressure. “We need to come out focused the same way we did last week,” Smith said.”That has a lot to do with our success.” The winner of the Ferriday-Port Allen game faces the winner of No. 8 Kinder and No. 9 Red River. If Kinder and Ferriday win Friday night, Ferriday will be at home for the quarterfinal round. If Ferriday and Red River win, the Trojans will be on the road next week.

