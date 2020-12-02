After being idle the last three weeks, Ferriday High head football coach Stanley Smith said he is anxious to see how his team will perform Friday in a Class 2A Regional contest against Port Allen at Melz Field.
"That's something that's been on my mind -- seeing how we respond," Smith said. "I know I'm ready to get back under the Friday Night lights."
No. 7 Ferriday had to cancel its final two regular season games because of a COVID-19 positive case. First-round opponent East Feliciana had to forfeit its game to Ferriday after having positive cases.
Meanwhile, No. 10 Port Allen defeated Pine 55-8 in its first-round contest.
Defending champion Ferriday jumped out to a 30-7 halftime lead over Port Allen in a class 2A regional contest last year, but bogged down in the second half in the mud and its own mistakes in a 36-13 win over the Pelicans in Ferriday.
"I think it helps playing a familiar opponent," Smith said. "They have some athletes. They are the defending state champion in basketball, which shows they do have athletes. They are very well coached. We have to go out and match their intensity."
Port Allen is 5-2, with its losses coming to Episcopal and Livonia.
The Pelicans posted wins over East Feliciana, Northeast, Dunham and Opelousas Catholic.
The winner of the Ferriday-Port Allen game will advance against the winner of the Mangham-Kentwood game being played at Kentwood.
Mangham handed Ferriday its only loss of the season 42-36 in its last game which was played on November 6.
