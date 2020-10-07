Ferriday High opens District 2-2A play at Rayville Thursday after opening with a 50-0 win over Sicily Island.
The game was moved up a day because of Hurricane Delta.
The Hornets fell to Union 62-12 Friday night in their opener.
“That is not an indication of what type of team they are,” said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith. “They have good looking, long kids who are very athletic. They are very fast.”
Smith said the Trojans must come out with more purpose than they did against Sicily Island when they led 14-0 at halftime.
Smith said there are a number of improvements he will be looking for against Rayville.
“We have to get a better push off the offensive line,” he said. “We have to be more physical on defense.”
Senior transfer Akealis “Peanut” Bloodsaw was making his first start after moving from Alabama last year.
Quarterback Jyrin Milligan, who tore his ACL last year, sat out the Bastrop scrimmage and the Sicily Island game after having his knee pop last month.
“We’ll take a look and see how they compete this week before deciding who will start,” Smith said.
