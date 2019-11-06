Ferriday High looks to cement its No. 1 ranking in the Class 2A power rankings as the Trojans host class 3A Richwood High Friday at 7 p.m. in its final regular season game.
Richwood is 1-8, but the Rams were playing for a state championship two years ago in the Superdome.
“They are real young but they have some athletes,” said Ferriday High head football coach Stanley Smith. “And we really need to get back to being focused after being undisciplined last week against Delhi Charter. Richwood is going to come out throwing the football quite a bit. We haven’t really seen a passing team since the first game against Alexandria Senior High.”
Smith said it’s important to keep a No. 1 ranking to have most of their playoff games at home.
“This is the second straight year where we finished the season undefeated at home,” he said. “Our fans give us a big advantage.”
There will also be a bit of inside gamesmanship as Richwood assistant coach Levi Washington coached with Smith and Ferriday offensive coordinator Kenny Kitchen.
Washington’s father, Levi Washington Sr., was a longtime head coach at McCall High School in Tallulah.
“This will be like the old Ferriday-McCall games,” Smith said. “We have to stay hungry. We are treating this like a playoff game.”
