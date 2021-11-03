With long-shot playoff hopes on the line, Vidalia visits Ferriday High Friday at Melz Field.
Kickoff is 7 p.m.
“It’s Ferriday week,” said Vidalia coach Michael Norris. “If that’s not enough to get your juices flowing, you are in the wrong place.”
The Trojans have won 11 of the last 12 meetings between the two schools and lead the series 33-16-1.
Ferriday blanked Vidalia 70-0 last year in Dee Faircloth Viking Stadium.
Vidalia’s longest win streak against Ferriday is three games -- from 1977-79 and from 2002-2004.
Vidalia brings 2-7 record into the contest, while Ferriday is 1-7.
“It’s the last game of the season and a big rivalry,” said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith. “There’s a lot going on. We have to execute and finish. Vidalia likes to throw the ball down the field, so we have to contain their quarterback (Sema’J Hayes) and follow through on our assignments.”
“I told our guys beginning with the Madison game this is the playoffs,” Norris said. “They needed to start answering the bell. This is their playoffs too. They’ve got a lot of pride playing at home. We have to focus on the job at hand. Do what you are asked to do.”
On Thursday, before the football game, tailgating will be held beginning at 3 p.m. at Haney’s Big House in Ferriday with vendors welcome.
There will also be a bonfire at 8:30 p.m. at Haney’s.
On Friday, November 5, a Concordia Classic parade will be held at 4:30 p.m. Floats, cars, trucks, ATVs and horses will be allowed.
There is a $25 entry fee by check or money order.
Classic and show cars will be allowed on First Street for display.
Each vehicle must represent a team to participate.
Ferriday and Vidalia first met in 1960. Vidalia started its football program in 1952, but Vidalia only played Ferriday’s junior varsity team during the 1950s when Ferriday’s high school team won four state champions and went 54 straight games without a loss which is still a state record. Ferriday won the first meeting in 1960 by a 30-7 score Vidalia won its first game over Ferriday in 1961 in a 13-7 nail-biter, and then shut out the Trojans 13-0 in 1962 and 26-6 in 1963. In 1964, Vidalia shut out Ferriday 20-0.
