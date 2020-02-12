Heads up. Ferriday's Lady Trojans are District 2-2A champions.
Ferriday and Rayville split during the regular season and both have one district loss. With one game remaining, both coaches decided to have a coin flip Wednesday morning in Rayville to decide the district championship.
If one of the teams loses Friday in the final regular season game, the coin flip will be tossed aside.
Ferriday coach Lisa Abron called heads to get the district title, which adds four points to power rankings.
"We decided to do it today because Saturday is so busy and we have to have it in by then," Abron said.
Ferriday's Lady Trojans defeated Delhi Charter 61-27 Tuesday in Delhi.
The Lady Trojans are sitting at No. 8 in Class 2A power rankings.
Tierra Spurs led Ferriday with 20 points. Shakeyla Miller added 15 and Aaliyah Gray 20.
Ferriday's boys fell to Delhi Charter 88-62.
Jamarrius Johnson and Javarius Turner scored 10 points each for Ferriday.
Ferriday hosts Beekman Charter Thursday.
Vidalia High's Lady Vikings picked up their 11th win of the season, upsetting Mangham 46-45 in Mangham Tuesday.
The win should solidify a playoff berth for the Lady Vikings, who were sitting at No. 30 in Class 2A before the game.
Vidalia outscored Mangham 15-9 in the final period.
Vidalia's boys fell to Mangham 88-62.
The Viking boys end their season against two-time defending state champion Rayville at home Friday.
Monterey boys get win
Monterey's boys defeated Grace Christian 47-41 in Alexandria Tuesday.
Trey Boyd led the Wolves with 16 points, while Conner Boyd and Ethan Clark added 11 points each.
Monterey hosts Oak Hill Friday. The winner of the girls game will be the district champion.
Delta Charter falls twice to Delhi
Delta Charter dropped a pair of District 2-1A game to Delhi in Ferriday Tuesday.
The Lady Storm fell to Delhi 44-32.
Cloi Cummings led Delta Charter with 19 points, while Shyvlie Blaney added 10.
Delta Charter's boys lost to Delhi 80-56.
Quaterious Jones led Delhi with 30 points.
Kavarius Whitehead led Delta Charter with 23 points, Ny'kell Brooks added 16 points, while Trace Miller added 14.
