Delta Charter sophomore Ronald Ellis Jr., missed out on his freshman season playing basketball as the then Vidalia freshman was unable to play after their season was cancelled because of COVID.
But Ellis showed no signs of rust this year, averaging 14.7 points a game and 3.4 rebounds for the Storm.
Ellis transferred from Vidalia High to Delta Charter last year. His dad, Ronald Ellis Sr., is the girls basketball coach and assistant boys head coach. Ellis served in the role of head coach of the boys team this year as DCS boys coach Geary Crawford had back surgery, which prevented him from standing for a long period of time. Crawford allowed Ellis to serve as head coach because officials needed someone who could continuously stand up to confer with over situations.
“I was expecting my dad to be hard on me, but I wouldn’t want it any other way because it pushes me to be better,” Ronald Ellis Jr., said. “And I knew everyone here, so it wasn’t that big of an adjustment.”
Ellis said missing out on last year wasn’t a big setback.
“My dad worked with me, and kept me in basketball shape,” he said.
Delta Charter finished 10-20 on the season, earning a No. 15 power ranking in Class 1A. The Storm fell to Merryville 62-52 in the first round.
“It was an OK season,” said the younger Ellis. “I got more confident and comfortable as the season went along.”
Ellis expects a much better season next year, personally and on the court.
“I know I have to slow my game down and take better shots,” he said. “I need to listen to what the coaches are saying.”
Ellis’ younger sister, Roniya, led the Delta Charter girls team in scoring as a freshman.
“It’s fun watching her play,” Ronald said. “We have a good rivalry going. And when I see her doing well, it pushes me.”
Ronald Ellis Jr., is the All-Parish Boys Player of the Year, while Ferriday High boys coach Shawn Davis is the Coach of the Year.
Davis not only had to take over a team that did not play last season, but he was in his first head coaching job, taking the reins at a school he helped lead to a state championship in 1988.
“I knew what to expect, but I didn’t know what to expect,” Davis said.
Despite not having his entire team at practice or for a game because of COVID or disciplinary reasons, Ferriday still made the playoffs, falling to district foe Madison Parish in the first round of the playoffs.
Ferriday, the No. 29 seed in Class 2A, finished 10-13.
The Trojans lost some games to COVID, and had to forfeit two games because of an incident at General Trass in which General Trass fans came out of the stands at the end of the game, and there was a brief altercation.
Altogether, Ferriday had to cancel or forfeit seven games.
“I think it was quite an accomplishment making the playoffs,” Davis said. “That took me by surprise a bit. I wish we would have had everybody together for the whole year.”
Davis said he is looking forward to a normal season in 2022-23.
“I learned a lot this year,” he said. “My mission this year was to bring interest back in the basketball program, and to get into the playoffs. We did accomplish that. But I wish we could have had those seven games.”
Rounding out the All-Parish team are Monterey senior Conner Boyd, Monterey juniors Nathan Blount and Phillip Atkins, Monterey freshman Braden Atkins, Vidalia senior Chris Brooks, Viking junior Trenton Davis Delta Charter sophomore Amoriand Grey, Ferriday senior Derrick Carson and Ferriday sophomore Keynan Milligan.
Boyd averaged 11.5 points and 3.4 rebounds.
Blount averaged 15.3 points and 4.6 rebounds.
Braden Atkins averaged 10.9 points and 5.2 rebounds.
Phillip Atkins averaged 8.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 3.2 steals.
Grey averaged 11.6 points and 2.2 rebounds.
Carson averaged 11.7 points.
Milligan averaged 11.6 points.
