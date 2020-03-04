Ferriday High School saw its season end at the Ferriday High gym Tuesday, falling to No. 4 Lakeview 49-37 in a Class 2A Regional contest.
The Trojans end their year at 12-12.
"The things we could have controlled, we didn't control," said Ferriday High head coach George Barnes. "We couldn't make our free throws and we couldn't make a easy shots."
Ferriday missed 16 free throws in the contest.
Lakeview's Dillon Pikes put in a rebound basket to give Lakeview a 16-8 lead at the end of the first quarter.
Ferriday cut the lead to 21-16 on a 3-point basket by Pamarrion Swanson.
A 3-pointer and free throw by Lakeview's Javonte Howard late in the quarter helped Lakeview to a 26-21 halftime lead.
Derrick Johnson hit a 3-pointer to pull Ferriday to within 28-24 in the third period.
Lakeview led 34-27 after three quarters.
Jamarrius Johnson hit a 3-pointer to pull Ferriday to within 35-30 but the Trojans would get no closer.
Derrick Johnson fouled out with 4:41 remaining in the game, while Jamarrius Johnson fouled out with 4:03 remaining.
"They were averaging 80 points a game, so I was proud of our defense," Barnes said. "I think the pressure got to us a bit. A lot of these guys had never been to the second round. But I was proud of our season."
Lakeview hosts No. 5 Franklin Friday.
Monterey falls at buzzer
Stanley High hit a field goal at the buzzer to defeat Monterey 43-41 in a Class B Regional contest Tuesday at Logansport.
Monterey finished its year at 25-6.
"It was a hard way to end the year, but I couldn't be prouder of a bunch of kids," said Monterey coach Eric Richard. "Going into the year I didn't think we would win this many games. We had a great run after the holidays. This team grew up a lot."
Trey Boyd led Monterey with 15 points.
Stanley plays at No. 2 Doyline Friday.
