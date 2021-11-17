After sitting out the 20-21 basketball season for COVID-19, Ferriday High’s basketball teams wasted little time jumping into the fire, hosting Class 5A powers West Monroe.
West Monroe’s boys were ranked No. 2 in Class 5A power rankings last year before being upset by Thibodaux 66-64 in the first round.
The Lady Rebels advanced to the Class 5A semifinals before falling to Captain Shreve.
Both teams showed they are ready to compete for 5A titles again at Ferriday Monday night as the West Monroe boys defeated Ferriday 58-40, while the Lady Rebels cruised to a 64-28 win.
The boys game was the debut for former Ferriday All-State basketball player Shawn Davis as Trojan boys coach.
“The effort from the guys really got my blood flowing in a good way,” Davis said. “We showed in the first half we can compete. In the second half we kind of reverted back to sandlot play. I think they were trying too hard to show something positive for the community.”
Ferriday led West Monroe 20-18 at halftime.
The Rebels’ depth played a big part in the second half as West Monroe outscored the home team 40-20 to post the win.
Pamerion Swanson led Ferriday with 10 points.
“We’re just going to go back to the drawing board,” Davis said. “I think two or three more games and we’ll be a lot more consistent.”
The Lady Rebels, who return a majority of their players from last year’s semifinal squad, led Ferriday 34-10 at halftime.
Aaliyah Gray paced Ferriday with 12 points, while Shekayla Miller added eight.
Pashonnay Johnson led West Monroe with 26 points. Shamiya Butler added eight and controlled the boards underneath.
“We couldn’t do anything with their size,” said Ferriday girls coach Lisa Abron. “But it was a good experience for our girls. I’ve been good friends with Coach (John) Green a long time. We’ve exchanged film quite a bit. I wanted our girls to experience playing a team like that.”
Abron said Monday’s game felt like starting all over after missing out on last year.
“I think our girls were nervous, and I was nervous because it was such a strange feeling,” Abron said. “But we did some good things and I see a lot for us to build on.”
Ferriday hosts Franklin Parish Friday at 6 p.m. at the junior high in girls and boys action.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.