My phone buzzed at 10:37 p.m. Friday night, about 15 minutes after I arrived home from New Orleans after watching Ferriday High dismantle Many 56-17 in the Class 2A state championship game at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
I looked down to see Keith Whitley's name on my phone. I smiled.
Whitley was a member of the 1984 Ferriday football team that lost to John Curtis 23-7 in the Class 2A state championship game in what was then the Louisiana Superdome.
"They did it," an emotional Whitley said. "We all believe they did it for us."
Us is the 1984 Ferriday team which came out in a big way to support the 2019 Trojans in that same Superdome.
"I am just so happy for them," Whitley said. "And so proud."
It was indeed a win for more than just Ferriday High. It was a win for a community beaming with pride over the coaches and players of Ferriday High.
It was the first-ever state championship for the Ferriday Trojans.
And the first for Ferriday High since 1956 when the Bulldogs won their fourth straight, winning their still state record of 54 straight games without a loss.
Max Fugler was a member of three of those state championship teams. How fitting that Fugler was inducted into the Louisiana Sports Hall of Fame the same year Ferriday High won a state championship.
It was a dominating performance in the same way all the playoff games were for the Trojans.
Ferriday outscored its playoff opponents 232-65. That's an average score of 46-13.
While Cher was preparing to sing her greatest hits in the Smoothie King next door, Ferriday was performing its greatest hits on a bigger stage.
Ferriday finished with 521 offensive yards and 21 first downs against a Many team known for controlling the clock with its grinding offense.
Many managed 218 yards on offense, led by Williams with 86 yards on 18 carries. Shamarion Wiseman had 108 rushing yards on 30 carries.
As the old saying goes, "And who woulda thunk it?"
I certainly didn't.
This is what I wrote back in August.
We'll start at Ferriday where Stanley Smith will have a little more size this year to go along with his huddle-filled speed that has gotten the Trojans to within one game of the Superdome the last two years.
The Trojans have a lot of young playmakers, which is what makes 2019 tough to forecast.
Ferriday has to stay healthy this year because one of two key injuries could have a major impact.
I just can't help but believe with the lack of depth the Trojans will have a hard time making it to the semifinals three years in a row.
I've got Ferriday going 8-2 in the regular season, and losing out in the quarterfinals.
I've never been happier to whiff on a prediction.
Especially considering the fact Byron Milligan tore his ACL in January. Da'minya Milligan injured his knee and missed so many school hours he was ineligible to play this year.
The 2018 Parish Player of the Year rushed for 1,572 yards last season.
But Byron Milligan stepped up, Kobe Dillon had a breakout year at quarterback, and the offensive line was pushing people around instead of being pushed around at times last year.
Smith told me a few weeks back that getting to the Superdome was not just about winning a state championship, which obviously is nice.
"It would be great exposure for our players who never get looked at," Smith said.
After the third game of this season I was telling people this year's team is better than the last two that advanced to the semifinals.
They looked at me as if I was insane considering losing the likes of Dare Rosenthal and Dantrieze Scott.
But this year's team showed early how focused and disciplined they were and a work ethic I haven't seen in years at Ferriday High.
There were no taking plays off, and very, very few silly penalties and personal fouls that hurt Trojan teams of the past.
I don't know if people realize what an incredible accomplishment it is at a small school like Ferriday High just to reach the semifinals three straight years. Stanley Smith has compiled a 36-9 record at his alma mater.
In 2017, Ferriday went 11-4, falling to St. Helena 12-6 in a controversial finish in the Class 2A semifinals.
Last year, Ferriday went 11-4, falling to Amite High 44-20 in the Class 2A semifinals. And, of course, this unforgettable and memorable 2019 season.
I wonder how the Eddie Robinson Memorial Jamboree people feel now about not inviting Ferriday back to its jamboree in August. That move kept Ferriday from playing in a jamboree the week before losing to one of the surprise teams in Class 5A --Alexandria Senior High -- 35-22 in its season opener.
After that, Ferriday ran roughshod through its schedule, outscoring its opponents 740-151 for an average score of 49-9.
Ferriday's Junkyard Dog Defense (and to think Smith would not let the players use that term until they earned it three years ago) only allowed 20 points one time, posting four shutouts.
Last year, Ferriday avenged its loss to St. Helena in the quarterfinals.
This year, the Trojans avenged its loss to Amite in the semifinals.
But the revenge doesn't stop there or with the 1984 team.
In 1999, Ferriday lost to Many 45-25 in a Class 2A regional playoff game.
Smith was a junior on that team.
As a matter of fact, Smith never got past the quarterfinals as a player.
"That's also been motivation for me," Smith admitted.
Speaking of the toast of the team, I can’t say enough about Stanley Smith. He sacrifices so much and puts in countless hours. He’s more than a coach to these kids. He’s a mentor and positive influence.
He’s always there when one of them needs him. Very deserving of state title and all awards coming his way. But it will always be about the team.
And what a team. Dillon grew leap and bounds as a player and leader. Byron Milligan showed no ill effects from the January injury and was an offensive juggernaut at different positions.
Elijah White and Justin Burns brought back memories of great Ferriday receivers of the past.
The Ferriday defense was truly a junkyard dog
While Roosevelt Davis and Dontavious Henderson stuffed the middle, Khylyn Lewis and Blake Tarver were awesome speed rushers. Tevyn Byrd laid the wood week in and week out.
Damion Milligan and Sebastian Turner protected the back side.
And the coaching staff, which is as good as at any big school.
Ferriday played aggressive all year long. I talked last week about being surprised when Ferriday got the ball on their own 21-yard line with 1:28 remaining in the second quarter and tied with Amite 14-14 in a crazy first half that saw the Warriors jump out to a 14-0 lead.
With 11 seconds remaining, Dillon split through the Amite line and raced almost untouched for a score with five seconds remaining.
Byron Milligan ran in the conversion for a 22-14 halftime lead.
Friday night in the Superdome, Ferriday held a 20-3 lead and had the ball on their 11-yard line following a Many punt with under two minutes remaining.
I never doubted Smith going for it all at this stage.
And he didn't.
Dillon lost five yards to his own 6-yard line.
But then Dillon bought time and passed over the middle to Byron Milligan, who did a lot of shaking and baking, breaking free on an 83-yard play to the Many 13-yard line.
It would be the longest pass play in a Class 2A state championship game.
On the next play, Dillon ran 13 yards to the end zone and added the conversion run to give Ferriday a 28-3 lead with 28 seconds remaining.
But Smith’s 2-for-1 philosophy really should have been a 3-for-1.
Many appeared to fumble on the ensuing kickoff with Damion Milligan recovering at the Ferriday 47.
Time out was called and the play was under review.
This is the first year reviews were being used for state championship football games.
The video board at the Superdome showed the play over and over, and with each showing Trojan fans cheered mightily as it was obvious the ball came out before the Many player was down.
Ferriday players were pointing toward the Many end zone. I kept watching a football pop up after the Many player was hit by to Trojans.
But then the head official said the play stands.
There’s a running gag I have with Stanley about the fact Ferriday always seems to get a call that absolutely has to rank as the worse all year in every game.
He will walk toward me with a sly grin without having to say a word.
He looked at me Friday in the Superdome and I just tilted my head as if to say, “How in the world.”
A throng of boos rang out from the very large Ferriday contingent, which is nothing new in the Superdome over the past year.
"I have no idea what they were looking at," Smith said. "It was blatant that the ball was out and we recovered it. They said there was no clear recovery. But we came up with the ball."
Many threw an incomplete pass and then ran the ball to run out the clock.
The second half was all Ferriday.
So I talked earlier about how this team ranks beside the 1981 team that lost to John Curtis and the 84 team that lost to John Curtis 23-7 in 1984.
Those were great teams and had great coaches
But they are going to have to take a back seat to the 2019 Ferriday Trojans. Not taking anything away from those teams, at all.
This team had no weaknesses and was solid at every position
And they carry a title no other Ferriday Trojans team ever has — state champs.
And oh, by the way. Smith talked to J.T. Curtis about playing in a jamboree, which went so far as scheduling something in Baton Rouge. But the logistics fell through at the last minute.
Maybe Smith can call Curtis and talk him into playing one more game.
It has been a year for revenge.
Then again, beating Many in the Superdome is the perfect ending.
Thanks for the championship ride Trojans.
Who woulda thunk it?
