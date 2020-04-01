Ferriday junior guard Jamarrius Johnson said there’s one feeling when he’s in the zone and seems like he can’t miss a shot.
“The goal is my friend at that time,” Johnson said.
The goal and Johnson became real good friends during the season as he averaged 15.1 points a game.
Johnson said the big change for him was with his attitude.
“I wasn’t wearing my emotions,” he said. “I used to get very frustrated. And we played as a team.”
Johnson said he plans on working even more on his game before next season.
“I’m going to work on driving to the goal more” he said.
Johnson intends on getting past the second round next season.
“We’re going all the way,” he said.
Johnson is the 2019-20 Player of the Year.
Ferriday coach George Barnes is the Coach of the Year.
Barnes hit the ground running last season after taking over for K.G. Watkins in the middle of the season.
This year he was able to pace himself more.
“It was a learning process,” Barnes said. “I think we all grew together. The guys adapted to the speed of the game and the intensity. We really didn’t have one player who had been on the floor that much the previous season. There was a growing up process as well as adapting to the demands that go along with that.”
Ferriday saw its season end at the Ferriday Junior High gym last month, falling to No. 4 Lakeview 49-37 in a Class 2A Regional contest.
The Trojans ended their year at 12-12.
Barnes is even more optimistic for next season.
There’s a lot to build on,” Barnes said. “With the seniors we have coming back we should be a top 10 team. We just need to learn to play 32 full minutes.”
Joining Barnes and Johnson on the team are Ferriday junior Derrick Johnson and Trojan junior Javarious Turner.
Derrick Johnson averaged 14.3 points and close to 11 rebounds a game.
Turner averaged 10 points a game.
Vidalia is represented by seniors Roderick “Rayjay” Ransom and Curtis Washington.
Ransom averaged 23.1 points, three assists and three steals a game.
Washington averaged 13.4 points, two assists and two steals a game.
Representing Delta Charter are senior Kavrius Whitehead, seniors Ny”kell Brooks and junior Trace Miller.
Whitehead averaged 18.8 points a game.
Brooks averaged 15.7 points a game.
Miller averaged 15.5 points a game and 4.0 rebounds.
Monterey senior Trey Boyd and junior Ethan Clark were also named to the team.
Boyd averaged 18.8 points and eight rebounds a game. He was named honorable mention on the Class B All-State Team. He was named Composite All-Academic.
Clark averaged 10.5 points and 6.3 rebounds.
