Ferriday High scored quick as lightning in its home game against Madison Friday. And then the lightning hit.
After a long delay, both teams decided to resume the game on Saturday afternoon.
"I honestly did not want to play on Saturday," said Madison coach Landry Carter. "I understand Ferriday being reigning state champs and wanting to compete. There was some discrepancies with us. Some of the kids were going to attend the funeral of someone they knew, and then we have state testing this week. If it wasn't for Stanley insisting on playing I would have agreed to not play that game. It was just a bad day all the way around."
Ferriday led 8-0 as Jyron Milligan hit Dylan Boxley for a 60-yard TD pass play on Ferriday's first play from scrimmage with 10 minutes remaining. Daminya Milligan ran in the conversion.
The game was stopped after two plays by Madison on the next series.
The Trojans would not need any more points on Saturday, but added 54 for good measure.
The first of two interceptions by Donta Boxley set up Ferriday's second score as Milligan passed 10 yards to Elijah White.
Boxley also had 11 tackles and recovered a fumble.
The conversion failed.
A 38-yard run by Daminya Milligan put Ferriday up 20-0 with six minutes remaining in the first quarter.
Jaquarius Davis, who finished with 155 rushing yards on the night, scored on a 50-yard run and added the conversion run.
Jyron Milligan added to the lead with under a minute remaining in the first quarter, taking a high snap and racing 17 yards for the score to put the Trojans up 34-0 with 43 seconds remaining in the opening quarter.
Jyron Milligan and Akealis Bloodsaw teamed up on a 30-yard TD pass play and Dylan Boxley ran in the conversion for a 42-0 score.
Jyron Milligan finished 10-of-18 for 189 yards and two interceptions.
The final score of the first half came on a 1-yard run by Daminya Milligan, who finished with 169 yards on 14 carries. Milligan added the conversion run.
Ferriday's offense struggled in the third quarter, turning the ball over twice on interceptions and once on a fumble in Panther territory.
"We relaxed too much," said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith. "We have not played a complete game. I'm waiting on us to hit on all cylinders."
The fumble by Daminya Milligan was ruled down at the Madison 10-yard line by the official on the spot, but an official across the field ruled it was a fumble.
"He was down," Smith said.
Daminya Milligan added a 9-yard run and Davis scored his second touchdown of the night on a 34-yard run with 4:04 remaining in the third quarter to close out the scoring.
An incident in the second quarter resulted after Chavo Thomas was run out of bounds all the way to the Ferriday fence. A player from Madison ran from the field to both players before other players from both teams raced to the incident. No punches were thrown.
Thomas and Madison's Rashon White were ejected. Thomas cannot play Friday against Vidalia.
"All Chavo did was brace himself from hitting the fence," said Smith, who was visibly upset with officials after the ejection.
Carter was also upset with the decision.
"At first they told me there was not a fight and it would go as an unsportsmanlike penalty," Carter said. "Then they came and told me 21 (White) was gone and they were not sure who would be ejected for Ferriday."
Ferriday held Madison to 20 yards rushing and 63 through the air.
Ferriday visits Vidalia Friday.
