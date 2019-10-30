Ferriday High School spoiled Mangham's Homecoming Friday, cruising past the Dragons 58-6 to capture the District 2-2A championship.
"That was the best we have executed all year," said Ferriday head coach Stanley Smith. "Our guys came out very focused. We're starting to peak at the right time."
The Trojans, ranked No. 1 in Class 2A, rode the backs of quarterback Kobe Dillon and running back Byron Milligan, who combined for 403 yards in total offense.
Milligan carried the ball 10 times for 276 yards with four touchdowns. He had another touchdown called back.
Dillon carried the ball nine times for 127 yards and two touchdowns.
"The guys came out with a purpose," Smith said. "Now they understand why we push them so hard."
Ferriday got on the board with four minutes remaining in the first quarter as Dillon scored on a 5-yard run.
The Trojans increased its lead to 12-0 as Dillon picked up a bobbled snap and ran 52 yards for a touchdown.
A fumble recovery by Blake Tarver at the Mangham 35-yard line led to a 20-yard run by Tevyn Byrd, who then went 15 for Ferriday's third score.
Byrd ran in the conversion for a 20-0 advantage.
On Ferriday's next possession, Milligan broke loose on a 78-yard TD run. Byrd ran in the conversion.
Milligan added a 28-yard TD run just before half and Dillon ran in the conversion for a 36-0 halftime lead.
Milligan added a 62-yard run early in the third quarter and ran in the conversion for a 44-0 score.
Milligan added a four yard TD run for his third score of the night and Byrd ran in the conversion for a 52-0 score.
Mangham scored in the final quarter before Ferriday's Jaquarius Davis scored on a 62-yard run to end the scoring.
