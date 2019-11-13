No Kobe Dillon.
No problem.
With its standout quarterback, Kobe Dillon, out with the flu, the Ferriday Trojans rode the arm and legs of Byron Milligan to a 44-8 win over Class 3A Richwood of Monroe Friday in Monroe.
“It’s next man up,” said Ferriday High head football coach Stanley Smith.
Ferriday seemed to have trouble adjusting to the new signal-caller early as the Trojans drew two five-yard penalties on their opening possession.
“It was a different cadence and snap count,” Smith said.
But on its third play from scrimmage, Milligan busted through the line on a 56-yard touchdown run. Jaquarius Davis ran in the conversion to give the Trojans an early 8-0 lead.
“I think that woke everybody up,” Smith said.
On Ferriday’s second possession, the Trojans were set to go for it on fourth-and-one at their own 32-yard line.
But an illegal perceiger penalty moved them back five yards, bringing on the punt team.
But the Rams jumped offsides on the punt, giving Ferriday another fourth-and-one at their 32.
Tevin Byrd got the call and the first down with a six-yard run off tackle.
Three plays later, Milligan passed 57-yards to a streaking Elijah White down the middle for a score. The conversion failed leaving the Trojans up 14-0 with 3:10 remaining in the opening period.
Milligan had 142 yards in total offense at the end of the first quarter. He finished with close to 200 yards in total offense despite missing most of the second quarter after being shaken up following a tackle.
With Kobe Johnson at quarterback, the Trojans went up 22-0 as Davis scored on an 18-yard run and Johnson ran in the conversion with 5:55 remaining in the first half.
Milligan returned in the third quarter and teamed up with White again on an 11-yard touchdown pass play.
Richwood avoided the shutout with 1:57 remaining in the third quarter on a 10-yard swing pass from Michael Sherman to Wesley Williams. The two paired up on the conversion to make the score 28-8.
Milligan then returned the ensuing kickoff 75 yards to answer the score to give him 270 total yards on the night. Davis ran in the conversion.
The final Trojan touchdown came on a 27-yard interception return by Johnson with 2:28 remaining.
Chavo Thomas Jr. ran in the two-point conversion.
Johnson finished with 70 rushing yards.
Richwood was held to 42 yards on the ground and 59 yards through the air.
