Ferriday’s Lady Trojans rebounded from a loss to Rayville on February 4 with a convincing 65-23 win over Mangham Friday in Ferriday.
“I think we learned from the Rayville game and we came out more focused,” said Lady Trojan head coach Lisa Abron, whose team is now 20-4, is sitting at No. 8 in the Class 2A power rankings.
The loss to Rayville snapped an 18-game winning streak for the Lady Trojans.
Ferriday’s girls made sure there would be no losing streak Friday, jumping on Mangham 29-7 in the first quarter and extending its lead to 46-13 at halftime.
“I think in some ways that loss helped bring us back to reality,” Abron said. “We just need to stay focused until the playoffs, and get even more focused then. We still have a lot of areas we can improve on.”
Shekayla Miller led Ferriday with 19 points.
Aaliyah Gray added 13 points, while Tamia Jefferson added 11.
Ferriday’s boys avenged an earlier loss to Mangham with a 76-71 win over the Dragons Friday.
“That was a good, hard-fought win,” said Ferriday boys coach George Barnes. “We needed that one. And it showed us where we are and what we are capable of doing.”
Derrick Carson Jr., led the Trojans with 27 points.
“He had a breakout game,” Barnes sad. “He played big.”
Jamarrius Johnson added 12 points for the Trojans, while Derrick Johnson added 10.
Ferriday hosts Beekman Charter for its Senior Night game Friday.
