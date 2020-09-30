Ferriday High head football coach Stanley Smith hopes to be spending Christmas in New Orleans.
Because of Covid-19, the Louisiana High School Athletic Association postponed its season. The state championships will be played in the Superdome in New Orleans on December 26-28.
Smith certainly knows the way after leading the 14-1 Ferriday Trojans to their first state championship as the Trojans dominated Many 56-17 in the Class 2A state championship game.
Despite losing All-State performers Kobe Dillon, Byron Milligan, Roosevelt Davis and Tevyn Byrd, Smith returns a number of experienced players.
“We’re just still trying to get a few of the wrinkles out,” Smith said. “We started out lazy and lethargic, but the guys are coming around and getting into gear.”
Gone are the braids Smith was known for since arriving at his alma mater in 2017.
“Ever since I’ve been hear I told the players if they won it all I would cut my hair,” Smith said. “And it’s been really hot.”
Smith said last year is a thing of the past right now.
“Every team is coming after us,” he said. “This is a new team with new leaders. We lost our quarterback on offense (Dillon) and defense (Byrd) and our center (Keandrick Carter) so other people are going to have to step up. We are actually bigger this year.”
Working out at quarterback are senior Jyron Milligan and senior newcomer Akealis “Peanut” Bloodsaw, a transfer from Alabama.
Sophomore Chavo Thomas, senior Da’minya Milligan and junior Jaquarius Davis will see most of the carries for the Trojans this season.
“They are all very shifty and run the ball well in open space,” Smith said.
Milligan sat out last year after earning Parish Player of the Year honors as a sophomore.
The new Ferriday quarterback will have the luxury of throwing the ball to Elijah White, who caught 44 passes for 1,105 yards and 12 touchdowns, including a 17-yard TD for the Trojans’ first score of the championship game.
Junior Sharone Finister and senior Kobe Johnson are also set to catch passes for the Trojans.
Senior center Vincent Hollins and junior Dontavious Henderson anchor the offensive line. Seniors Curtis Powell Jr. and Brondric Hawkins will step in.
Freshman Maurice Smith is the new center.
Ferriday seniors Kylin Lewis and Blake Tarver are arguably the best defensive end combo not only in Class 2A, but in the state.
“They are our mainstays,” Smith said. “They both can stop the run and the pass.”
Lewis finished with 107 tackles and 15 sacks. He had 10 solo tackles, two assists, a sack and forced fumble in the state championship game.
Tarver finished the season with 83 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, eight sacks and an interception he returned for a touchdown.
Hawkins and Henderson add beef to the front.
Leading the linebacking group is Kobe Johnson, who totaled 110 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks and four interceptions. Senior Larin Stampley also brings experience to the linebacking position.
Smith has to replace top defensive backs Damion Milligan and Sebastian Turner.
Bloodsaw, White, Jaquarius Davis, Da’minya Millgian and senior Fred Patrick provide the last line of defense.
Tarver will handle the kicking and punting.
“We breed competition,” Smith said. “No one should be guaranteed about having a job. You have to be prepared and ready, or you are not going to play.”
Ferriday defeated Bastrop in a scrimmage Friday in Bastrop.
“We did OK, but we didn’t execute as well as I was hoping,” Smith said. Offensively, we have to do a better job of coming off the ball. We had a couple of turnovers which I am not happy about. Defensively, we did OK, but we have to do a better job of tackling.”
Ferriday opens its season Friday at home against Sicily Island.
Tickets to the contest are $10.
The official capacity of Melz Field is 660 occupants.
All extracurricular activity participants will be allowed to purchase two tickets for the game.
Ticket availability will be based on the number of participants in each of these activities. Also take into consideration that visiting teams must be allowed a minimal of 25 percent of the available 660 tickets which equals to 165 tickets.
All tickets will be pre-sold beginning on Wednesday of each week.
Students participating in extracurricular activities will be allowed to purchase on Wednesday. The remaining tickets will be offered to the general public on Thursday. No tickets will be sold on Friday and tickets will not be available at the gate. Tickets will be available from 12:30 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day at the Guidance office window. Entry into the building will not be allowed and mask must be worn. Due to the circumstances surrounding guidelines associated with Covid-19 Ferriday will not be able to hold or reserve tickets. There are no season passes/tickets available.
Ticket must be presented at the time of entry. A mask must be worn upon entry and remain in place during attendance at the event. No one will be permitted to stand during the event. All attendees/fans must be seated.
Sanitizing stations that will be available. Any attendee/fan that exits the game will not be allowed to reenter.
Information for away games will be made available once the information has been provided to Ferriday High School.
