Defending Class 2A state champion Ferriday High struggled early, but the Trojans found their rhythm in the second half, shutting out Sicily Island 50-0 Friday in Ferriday.
It was the season-opener for both teams.
Ferriday led 14-0 at halftime.
Senior Akealis "Peanut" Bloodsaw was making his first start after moving from Alabama last year.
Quarterback Jyrin Milligan, who tore his ACL last year, sat out the Bastrop scrimmage and the Sicily Island game after having his knee pop last month.
"It was just good to get that first game behind us," said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith. "I think we are still resting on last year's laurels and not playing with enough heart. Peanut is learning a new offense and didn't get a chance to compete in 7-on-7 drills because of Covid."
Ferriday was forced to punt on its first two possessions.
The first score of the season came on the first play of the second quarter as Trojan senior running back Daminya Milligan broke loose on a 45-yard TD run. Trojan quarterback Akealis Boloodsaw ran in the conversion.
Milligan, who sat out last year because of missing too much classroom time after tearing his ACL in January of 2019.
Milligan finished with 148 yards on seven carries.
"He (Milligan) looked like he was in another gear," Smith said.
Ferriday junior Jaquarius Davis broke loose on a 65-yard TD run, but the score was called back because of a penalty.
With 37 seconds remaining in the first half, Bloodsaw completed a a 19-yard pass to Elijah White to the Sicily Island 1-yard line, but that play was called back because of a penalty.
With 10 seconds remaining, Bloodsaw threw to the left side of the end zone where White made an acrobatic catch for the score. The conversion failed leaving the Trojans with a 14-point lead at halftime.
Ferriday freshman Aiden Turner recovered a Sicily Island fumble on the first play of the second half.
On the next play, Milligan scored on a 26-yard run to give Ferriday a 20-0 lead.
Davis added an 11-yard run in the third quarter.
On the first play of the fourth quarter, Milligan scored on a 31-yard run and Bloodsaw added the run.
Davis went over the 100-yard mark with an 80-yard scoring run late in the third period and Bloodsaw passed to White on the conversion for a 42-0 advantage.
Davis finished with 111 yards on four carries.
The final Ferriday TD came on a 4-yard run by Davis. Bobby Sheppard Jr., ran in the conversion to complete the scoring.
"We just made too many mistakes," said Sicily Island head coach Donald Money. "We couldn't get any consistency. But our defense played really well in the first half."
Bloodsaw was 4-of-11 for 96 yards.
Kobe Johnson led Ferriday with eight tackles, two tackles for loss, and a forced fumble.
Blake Tarver had one interception and six tackles.
Ricky Tolliver Jr., led Sicily Island with seven tackles and two sacks. Javelyn Robinson had seven tackles and a sack.
Ferriday travels to Rayville Thursday. The game was moved up a day because of Hurricane Delta.
Sicily Island plays at Ouachita Christian Thursday.
