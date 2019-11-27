Top-rated Ferriday High jumped out to a 30-7 halftime lead over Port Allen Friday in a class 2A regional contest but bogged down in the second half in the mud and its own mistakes in a 36 13 win over the Pelicans Friday in Ferriday
Ferriday hosts Kinder Friday in a quarterfinal contest
“That was the worse half of football we played all year,” said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith. “I think we got lazy and thought we had the game in the bag. We have to know not to ease up at any moment.”
The game was played in a steady drizzle after heavy rains earlier in the day.
“Brandon Carter did a great job of keeping the footballs dry for us,” Smith said.
For the 10th straight game, Ferriday scored on its first possession as Bryon Milligan rushed 19 yards to the Port Allen 46, Kobe Dillon kept the ball up the middle for a run down to the 15. After a 12-yard run by Kobe Johnson, Milligan went in for the score. Dillon added the conversion run to put Ferriday up 8-0 with 10:50 remaining in the first quarter.
Early in the second quarter, Ferriday’s Blake Tarver hit Port Allen quarterback Jacoby Howard at his own 30, forcing a fumble that was taken by Jabarius Jefferson into the end zone. Milligan ran in the conversion.
Smith was concerned about Howard prior to the game, but the Pelican quarterback had 12 rushing yards and 13 passing yards.
“We were able to contain him and not let him get outside,” Smith said. “The defense did a good job.”
Kobe Johnson added a 5-yard run with 3:04 remaining in the first half.
Ferriday.
Port Allen scored with five seconds remaining in the second quarter on a 24-yard yard run by Jordan Antoine to make the score 24-7 after Jared Tisdale’s kick.
Dillon completed a 24-yard pass to Eiijan White with five seconds remaining to give the Trojans a 30-7 halftime lead.
Both teams scored six points in the third quarter, with Milligan going 65 yards for the final Trojan score.
Milligan finished with 150 rushing yards, while Dillon rushed for 51 and passed for 69.
Antoine scored on a 5-yard run to complete the scoring.
Ferriday will be seeking its third straight semifinal appearance with a win over Kinder Friday.
“At this stage everybody is good,” Smith said. “We’re just happy be practicing on Turkey Day.”
