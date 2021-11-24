Ferriday girls picked up their first win of the season as the Lady Trojans defeated Franklin Parish 48-46, while the Trojan boys fell in overtime to Franklin Parish 70-68.
“Franklin Parish is always competitive,” said Ferriday coach Lisa Abron. “They had two players who we couldn’t stop in the first half. We adjusted and played better defense in the second half. But we’re still struggling with turnovers, missed layups and free throws.”
Shekayla Miller led Ferriday with 20 points, while Ailyah Gray added eight.
“I’m still trying to find the right chemistry,” Abron said. “We need to get it right before districts.”
Zariah Goldman led Franklin Parish with 18 points,.
Ferriday’s girls are competing in the Wossman Tournament this week, while the Ferriday boys are participating in the Marksville Tournament.
Ferriday’s boys led Franklin Parish by 15 points at one time.
“We just ran out of gas,” said first-year Trojan coach Shawn Davis. “But the guys are gaining more basketball knowledge. We just don’t have any depth.”
Pamerion Swanson led Ferriday with 26 points.
Franklin Parish was led by Javion White and Marshawn Whitley with 15 points each.
Ferriday’s boys fell to Avoyelles 51-48. in the Marksville Tournament Monday.
Swanson led the Trojans with 13 points.
Ferriday’s girls fell to West Monroe 60-28 Monday in the Wossman Tournament.
