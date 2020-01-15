Ferriday High split a pair of games with Madison in Ferriday Friday.
The Lady Trojans defeated the Lady Jaguars 61-46, while the Trojan boys fell 61-52.
Ferriday’s girls jumped out to an early lead, but Madison fought back and pulled to within 30-28 at halftime.
Lady Trojan Tierra Spurs received a cut from an elbow near her eye in the second quarter and missed the rest of the contest.
“I think we relaxed too much in the second quarter,” said Ferriday girls coach Lisa Abron. “I had to change our defense. I was upset with them at halftime, but they came back out and played ball. We got behind at one point, but the girls didn’t get down, which I’ve never seen out of them. They really came together and showed a lot of maturity.”
Shekayla Miller led Ferriday with 25 points. Aaliyah Gray and Pacha Poole added 11 points each.
Jamarius Johnson led Ferriday’s boys with 17 points.
“We just need to clean up the edges,” said Ferriday boys coach George Barnes. “We missed 13 free throws and several lay-ups. But I was so proud of the effort. Our kids fought until the end. It’s the small things that need to come together for us. We just need a positive mindset.”
Ferriday faced Rayville Tuesday night. The results of that game are in the front section of today’s paper.
Ferriday plays at Mangham Thursday.
Ferriday hosts Delhi Charter on Saturday at Ferriday High.
