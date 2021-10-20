After dropping its seventh game in seven weeks, the Trojans at least appeared to prevent being shut out for the fourth time with a late touchdown. But that was called back, leaving Ferriday with a 60-0 loss to General Trass Friday in Ferriday.
Jerry Griffin Jr., scored on a long run late in the contest, but the run was called back because of a penalty, and the Trojans were unable to reach the end zone again.
“Being young and not having a polished quarterback and have someone to catch it because we’re so young makes it difficult,” said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith. “Losing two weeks two different times before the season kept us from getting in the reps we needed. By the time we were able to get back the season had started and we had to get ready for each game.”
Ferriday defeated General Trass 62-20 last year.
“After six straight years of losing to them, our kids came ready to play,” said General Trass head coach Toriano Wells.”Our coaches had a great game plan, and the kids executed.”
General Trass plays, 7-0, at Mangham Friday for what should be the district championship.
Mangham won district last year. Both teams advanced to the Class 2A state semifinals.
“I wish this game was in Lake Providence,” Wells said. “But it’s still going to be quite an atmosphere for us.”
General Trass quarterback Wydett Williams completed 8-of-15 passes for 66 yards while rushing for 24 more.
Markel Norris carried the ball nine times for 86 yards and two TDs.
Stephen Everfield collected three sacks.
Ferriday hosts Madison Friday for Homecoming.
Madison is 2-4 on the season.
“They run the double wing, and have some athletes,” Smith said. “Their nose guard creates havoc up front. It’s our Homecoming and we’re expecting a big crowd. There will be a lot of distractions, so we have to keep the kids focused”
