Ferriday High swept a pair of games from Beekman Charter Thursday in Ferriday in the final regular season game for both teams.
Ferriday’s girls prepped for the playoffs with a 72-26 win. Ferriday won a coin flip with Rayville for the District 2-2A title.
Aaliyah Gray led the Lady Trojans with 19 points. Tierra Spurs added 12 and Shekayla Miller 10.
“The girls came out focused and took care of business,” said Lady Trojan head coach Lisa Abron.
The Lady Trojans host District 2-2A foe Mangham Thursday at 6 p.m. at the Ferriday Junior High gym at 6 p.m.
Ferriday’s boys defeated Beekman Charter 68-30.
“We actually looked really good,” said Ferriday boys coach George Barnes. “They are coming together and trusting in each other.”
Jamarrius Johnson led the Trojans with 31 points, hitting seven 3-pointers. Derrick Johnson added 12 and Javarius Turner netted 10.
The boys begin playoffs next week.
