Ferriday sweeps Sicily Island By Joey Martin Dec 14, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ferriday High cruised to a pair of wins Friday at home as the Trojans and Lady Trojans posted easy wins over Sicily Island.The Trojan boys defeated Sicily Island 77-9.“We got a chance to work on some things that we have struggled with,” said Ferriday boys coach Shawn Davis. “And everybody was able to play.” Tre Jackson led the Trojans with 21 points. Keynan Milligan added 14 points, Pamerion Swanson netted 13 and Jatavious Holmes added 11.The Lady Trojans defeated Sicily Island 58-22.“Sicily Island is always a good test for us, because they always play us tough,” said Lady Trojan head coach Lisa Abron. “They hustle and have a pretty quick team.”Myla Harbor led Ferriday with 28 points. Anashia Hawkins added 14.Ferriday girls fell to Bolton 50-29 Monday in Alexandria.Harbor scored 13, while Hawkins added 11. “I am very disappointed to say the least,” Abron said.There was no boys game.Ferriday will compete in the Jena Tournament this week.Ferriday boys face Simsboro Thursday in Jena, before taking on Tioga Saturday.The Trojans visit Port Gibson Friday in a regular game.Ferriday’s girls play Montgomery Thursday in Jena, and Tioga Saturday.Ferriday hosts Block Tuesday in its final game before Christmas. The Trojans and Lady Trojans will compete in the Sicily Island Tournament. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ferriday High Trojans Sicily Island Tournament Sport Boys Jena Tournament Lisa Abron Win Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY Unique Christmas gift ideas suggested for gardeners Dec 8, 2022 Gardening can be hard work. But enthusiasts know that because of its rewarding nature, we ga… Read moreUnique Christmas gift ideas suggested for gardeners Church holding Christmas program Dec 8, 2022 Sixth Street Church of God in Christ will present their Annual Christmas Program at 6 p.m. S… Read moreChurch holding Christmas program Ribbon Cutting Dec 8, 2022 A GRAND OPENING and ribbon cutting was held last week for the relocation of Miss Lou Eye Cen… Read moreRibbon Cutting COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMARTIN: OCS shows what it takes to build a consistent winning programOCS' Hamby, Graves, Lovelady collect top District 2-1A honorsOCS seniors go out with a 'bang,' Eagles win 8th state championshipJudges threaten Police Jury over fundingUnion sweeps District 1-3A honorsFormer Monroe officer sentenced to 78 monthsWeb site ranks Monroe as poorest city in LouisianaSterlington basketball to host Toy Drive GameTalbert elected mayor of SterlingtonTerrell to retire as police chief Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedJudges threaten Police Jury over funding (2)FPPJ to hold kratom prohibition hearing (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.