Ferriday sweeps, Vidalia splits By Joey Martin Dec 7, 2022 6 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Ferriday High swept Delhi Charter Tuesday night in Ferriday, while Vidalia High split a pair of games with Jena in Vidalia.Ferriday’s boys defeated Delhi Charter 62-45.“That was a solid win,” said Ferriday boys coach Shawn Davis. Pamerion Swanson led Ferriday with 20 points, while Kenyan Milligan added 14 and Tre Jackson netted 10.The Lady Trojans used a smothering defense to defeat Jena 62-39.“The changes we made have been very effective,” said Lady Trojan head coach Lisa Abron. “We executed our plays, and our defense was really good.”Myla Harbor led Ferriday with 25 points, while Anashia Hawkins added 24. Ferriday hosts Siclly Island Friday at Ferriday Junior High.Vidalia’s boys defeated Jena 57-47, while the Lady Vikings fell to Jena 37-10.Kabari Davis led Vidalia with 16 points. Elmari Lewis added 14 and Mark Perkins 11.“Each game getting better and better,” said Vidalia coach Damus Smith. “We just need to cut down on turnovers.”Vidalia girls play at Block Friday. There is no boys game.Vidalia hosts Tensas Tuesday. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ferriday High Vidalia Sport Game Boys Trojans Lisa Abron Tre Jackson Shawn Davis Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. LATEST E-EDITION Concordia Sentinel NEWSLETTER SIGN-UP Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive an email newsletter alerting you to the top news stories and sports stories from The Ouachita Citizen, The Franklin Sun and the Concordia Sentinel each week? Sign up today! Manage your lists COMMUNITY LSU AgCenter: Holidays on a Budget Nov 30, 2022 Concordia Parish Library invites the community to the Vidalia Library on Thursday, December … Read moreLSU AgCenter: Holidays on a Budget VGC Lighting Contest judging set Dec. 18 Nov 30, 2022 Heralding the Christmas season, the Vidalia Christmas tree of lights is in place at the city… Read moreVGC Lighting Contest judging set Dec. 18 Library, sheriff offer online safety class Nov 30, 2022 Concordia Parish Library and Concordia Parish Sheriff’s Office are partnering to bring a cl… Read moreLibrary, sheriff offer online safety class COLD CASES +6 In Ferriday, an ‘outlaw town,’ the Deacons took a stand Updated Jul 14, 2020 1 +6 In Homer, the Deacons defied Willie Rainach’s segregation Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +5 In Bogalusa, the Deacons fought violence with violence Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 +6 A half-century ago in Jonesboro, armed black men fought back Updated Jul 14, 2020 0 Sons of Klansmen haunted by sins of their fathers Updated Apr 29, 2020 0 +2 Klansman’s daughter apologizes for bombing Feb 22, 2017 0 MOST POPULAR Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLocal nurse saves councilman after crashOCS feeds off Ascension Catholic turnovers in record-breaking semifinal winMARTIN: Bowden speaks the truth on transfer portal situationOCS resurrects 2019's 'Finish Strong' motto ahead of state title gameLocal parades bring Christmas joyAnnual Winnsboro Christmas parades set to rollWossman hosts talented field for Belton/Williams ClassicNo. 3 OCS hosts No. 10 Ascension Catholic for semifinal clashMonroe man allegedly terrorizes mall employeesMonroe man accused of battering ex-girlfriend, child Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.