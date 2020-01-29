Ferriday High guard Jamarrius Johnson was feeling it early Friday in the Trojans’ 77-58 win over Vidalia in Vidalia.
Turner scored 12 of his 28 points in the first quarter as the Trojans stormed out to a 25-6 first quarter lead.
“Jamarrius is one of the best shooters on our team,” said Ferriday boys coach George Barnes. He was on fire. At times I don’t think he realizes how good he can be.”
Derrick Johnson scored five of the Trojans’ first 12 points, while Javarius Turner hit a 3-pointer to put Ferriday up 12-0 before Vidalia’s Trenton Davis hit a basket at the 4:00 mark.
The Vikings led 25-6 at the end of the first quarter.
Vidalia led 31-13 halfway through the second quarter.
The Trojans led 41-22 at halftime.
Both teams scored 36 points in the second half, with Ferriday outscoring Vidalia 25-18 in the third period, with the Vikings outscoring the Trojans 18-11 in the final period.
Johnson, who scored 12 points in the third quarter, added 15 points for the Trojans.
“I wanted to see us finish strong because we haven’t been able to do that,” Barnes said. “I think the fact we were playing our rivals helped. I call it the Hatfield and McCoys. We’re doing better on the defensive end and are sharing the basketball better. It’s the little things that make a big difference.”
Rayjay Ransom and Curtis Washington led Vidalia with 19 points each, which is one less than the remainder of the team combined.
Vidalia head coach Robert Sanders hopes to get injured starter Jayshun Gordon back this week. He lost two starters to transfers.
“Basically we’re a junior varsity team playing a varsity schedule,” Sanders said. “We’re just trying to keep the morale up and finish this season strong to build on next year.”
Ferriday High’s girls kept Vidalia off the scoreboard for the first four minutes of their game which the Lady Trojans won 64-24.
But it wasn’t the defense Lady Trojan head coach Lisa Abron wanted to talk about after the game.
Ferriday’s girls struggled on offense, leading Vidalia 13-6 at the end of the first period and 24-6 at halftime.
“Our energy was not there,” Abron said. “We didn’t stick to our game plan. We were doing too much individual stuff. We have to come in with more of a business attitude. When we play like that, we develop bad habits.”
Ferriday’s girls outscored the Lady Vikings 40-18 in the second half.
Tierra Spurs netted 24 points, blocking five shots.
Shekayla Miller added 16. Aaliyah Gray netted 12 and Pacha Poole 10.
Keniya Lutcher led Vidalia with nine points.
“The girls played hard,” said Lady Viking coach Tema Larry. “They just need to focus and not be intimidated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.