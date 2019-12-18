Ferriday High swept a pair of District 2-2A openers Tuesday in Ferriday as the Trojans defeated Vidalia 71-54, while the Lady Trojans cruised past the Lady Vikings 76-18.
Ferriday's boys were led by Derrick Johnson with 32 points and Jamarius Johnson with 16.
"It was a little rough around the edges, but we'll take it," said Ferriday head coach George Barnes. "It's a good start for district."
The Lady Trojans were led by Tierra Spurs with 19 points. Aaliyah Gray added 18 and Shakeyla Miller 14.
"We were kind of sloppy, but they stepped up to the challenge," said Lady Trojan head coach Lisa Abron. "We tried a new defense going to a box-and-one to try and wear down their point guard (Nyla Poole) who is their catalyst. Then we went to the press in the second half."
Kiya Washington led Vidalia with eight points.
Monterey sweeps Forest
Monterey High boys and girls used strong defense to sweep a pair of games from Forest Tuesday in Monterey.
Monterey's boys defeated Forest 56-40.
Ethan Clark led the Wolves with 26 points. Trey Boyd added 13.
The Lady Wolves defeated the Lady Bulldogs 47-22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.