Ferriday sweeps Vidalia By Joey Martin Jan 11, 2023 Ferriday High swept a pair of games from Vidalia at the Ferriday Junior HIgh gym Tuesday in non-district action.The two teams meet in Vidalia Tuesday in a game that will count as district.The Lady Trojans jumped out to a 12-2 lead over Vidalia, cruising to a 60-31 win. Ferriday led 20-6 after one period, and 36-19 at halftime.Myla Harbor led Ferriday with 29 points.Vidalia was led by Chesney Williams with 13 points, while Kiarra Washington added 11.Ferriday's boys led Vidalia 36-18 at halftime, before Vidalia stormed back in the second half, falling to the Trojans 61-56.Pamerion Swanson led Ferriday with 18 points.Kenynan Milligan added 14 and Tre Jackson 11.Vidalia was led by Kabari Davis with 17. Chris Brooks added 15 and Elmari Lewis 10.Vidalia hosts Ferriday Tuesday.That game will count in district.Monterey sweeps RapidesMonterey High tipped off district wins with two exciting wins, as the Lady Wolves defeated the Lady Mustangs 27-24 in overtime, while Monterey's boys defeated Rapides 54-53. The boys contest was tied at halftime.The game may have been the last one in the old Monterey gym, as the Wolves are scheduled to host Grace Christian Tuesday in the new gym."If it was it was a great way to send it out," said Monterey coach Eric Richard.Nathan Blount hit a 3-pointer with about a minute remaining for the win.Blount finished with 24 points, while Jack Magoun added 12.In the girls contest, neither team scored in the first two minutes of overtime before Monterey pulled out the win.Addy LaCaze led Monterey with 12 points, while Macee Green added 11.Delta Charter splits with Delhi CharterDelta Charter split a pair of games with Delhi Charter Tuesday in Ferriday.The Lady Storm defeated Delhi Charter 58-35.Roniya Ellis led the Lady Storm with 20 points. Chyann Lee added 14 and Carlee Short 11.Delta Charter's boys fell to Delhi Charter 65-59.Ronald Ellis led Delta Charter with 22 points. Tyrin Singleton added 18 and Jalen Watson 11.Delta Charter hosts Sicily Island Friday.
