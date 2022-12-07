Ferrriday High’s boys and girls dropped a pair of games last week.
The Ferriday boys fell to Richwood 62-40 in the Delhi Tournament, and to Jefferson County 74-73 on Friday.
The Lady Trojans were upended by Richwood 51-30 before losing to Jefferson County
Ferriday’s boys trailed Richwood 48-40 before the Rams went on a 14-0 run to finish the game.
“They had just too much length and height against us,” said Trojans head coach Shawn Davis.
Pamerion Swanson led Ferriday with 15 points, while Kenyan Milligan added 12.
The Trojans’ led Jefferson County by 18 points early, before going down by 15 in the second half. Ferriday fought back to take the lead with 16 seconds remaining before Jefferson County scored the winning basket.
“There were major discrepancies throughout the game,” said Davis, whose team was whistled for 40 fouls in the contest.
“Hopefully this game will serve us well going forward,” Davis said.
Tre Jackson led the Trojans with 26 points, while Milligan and Swanson added 17 points each.
Ferriay’s girls fell to Delhi 36-27 in the Delhi Tournament.
“Our offense is just not coming along,” said Lady Trojan head coach Lisa Abron. “But we’re going to continue to grind. We’re changing a few things up.”
Anashia Hawkins led Ferriday with 11 points, while Akyri Sheppard added eight.
The Lady Trojans fell to Richwood 51-31.
“We actually did not play bad in that game, but their size got to us,” Abron said.
Zaria Boxley led Ferriday with 11 points, while Myla Harbor added 10.
On Monday, in games postponed by stormy weather last week, Ferriday’s boys defeated Block in Jonesville 63-55.
Swanson led Ferriday with 21 points. Jackson added 14 and Milligan 13.
Ferriday led 31-25 at halftime.
The Lady Trojans defeated the Lady Bears 44-30.
“I’m happy to get the win,” Abron said. “We made some changes on defense which were effective for us.”
Harbor led Ferriday with 12 points, while Hawkins added 12.
