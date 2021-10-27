After picking up its first win of the season, Ferriday’s Trojans hope to make it two in a row at Delhi Charter Friday.
Ferriday High, 1-7, defeated Madison 32-22 Friday, while Delhi Charter improved to 3-5 with a 56-38 win over Vidalia Friday.
“We’re hoping to take some momentum into Friday’s game,” said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith. “They play physical on both sides of the ball and have some big athletes. Defensively, they bring a lot of pressure. Our offensive line is going to have to keep their eyes up and see what’s coming.”
Ferriday is sitting at No. 34 in the Class 2A power rankings. The top 32 teams make the playoffs.
“Every game is a playoff game for us,” Smith said. “We have to execute on a high level and do everything right.”
Jytavis Holmes made his first start at quarterback for the Trojans.
“He just needs to get some repetitions,” Smith said. “It helps to have a passing game to keep people out of the box. We’re going to need another big game offensively.”
Running back Jaquarius Davis rushed for 341 yards last week against Madison.
That is the third-highest rushing game for a Ferriday player.
Brennan Smith rushed for 364 yards against Newellton in 2002, and had 354 yards against Crowville in 2001.
Delhi Charter is ranked No. 27 in the Class 2A power rankings with a 3-5 record.
The Gators’ other two wins this season came against Beekman Charter and D’Arbonne Woods.
