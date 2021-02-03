Ferriday defensive end Khylyn Lewi, linebacker Kobe Johnson and athlete Akealis "Peanut" Bloodsaw signed with Texas Wesleyan last weeek at Ferriday High.
Lewis had 53 tackles, 17 for losses, five sacks, forced three fumbles and had 15 quarterback hurries.
Johnson totaled 55 tackles, six of loss, had two interceptions, broke up four passes and forced two fumbles.
Bloodsaw transferred from Mobile, Al., to Ferriday this past season and saw time at quarterback, tight end and receiver.
"In four years these guys were able to accomplish great things, including a state championship," said Ferriday coach Stanley Smith. "And I'm excited for them to be able to extend their careers."
Lewis, Johnson, Ferriday senior running back Daminya Milligan, senior wide receiver Elijah White and senior center Vincent Hollins visited Texas Weslyan on Tuesday.
"I really loved the campus," White said. "I love how they talked to me about getting in my classwork and setting me up to study Business and then talked about going to play football."
Lewis said he will play defensive end at Texas Wesleyan.
"There's no doubt in my mind I can start next season," he said.
Lewis said Louisiana-Monroe also showed interest.
"I'm anxious to go to Texas and show them what Louisiana kids can do," he said. "And it means a lot going with my teammates."
Johnson said Texas Wesleyan is looking at him as a defensive back.
"I'm excited about it," he said. "I liked everything about it. And to have my brothers going with me means a lot."
Smith said Hollins is expected to sign with Texas Wesleyan in the near future.
Johnson received offers from Louisiana College and McPherson.
"I feel like I can play for sure next year," Johnson said. "I really like the vibe down there."
Bloodsaw said Johnson and Lewis signing with Texas Wesleyan was a big part of his decision.
"And education," he said. "I want to be a dentist and they are going to help me find a part-time job at a dental office for experience."
Bloodsaw said he looks to play running back and wide receiver.
"I'm very excited," he said.
Bloodsaw, the stepson of former Ferriday great Shawn Davis, did not get a chance to play basketball at Ferriday because of COVID-19 eliminating Ferriday's season.
"I'm actually better in basketball," he said.
Smith said Milligan, who rushed for for 1,110 yards on 64 carries and 18 touchdowns, averaging 17.3 yards a carry and 185.0 yards a game, earning All-Parish Player of the Year honors for the second time in three years, is leaning toward Southern University.
Former Ferriday quarterback Kobe Dillon, spent last year at Hinds Community College before transferring to Southern at the end of last season.
White is expected to sign with a local college in the near future.
Mangham quarterback Kaleb Pleasant also signed with Texas Wesleyan.
