The Ferriday Trojans won their first-ever state championship and the first for Ferriday High since 1956 as the Trojans routed Many 56-17 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Friday night.
Ferriday lost to John Curtis 23-7 in the 1984 Class 2A state championship game in its only other Superdome apppearance.
Many kicked a field goal on its first possession to take a 3-0 lead but it was all Ferriday after that.
Ferriday took the lead for good with 10:39 remaining in the first quarter on a 17-yard touchdown pass from Kobe Dillon to Elijah White
Dillon, who was named Most Outstanding Player scores
On an 11-yard run and shuffled a pass to Blake Tarver on the conversion for a 14-3 Trojan lead.
Ferriday stopped Many on fourth-and-four when led to a 40-yard touchdown pass from Dillon to White to give Ferriday a 20-3 lead with 2:03 remaining in the first half.
Ferriday got the ball at their own 11 with 1:52 remaining.
After a 5-yard loss, Dillon threw a short pass to Byron Milligan who zigged-zagged his way to the Many 13-yard lone for an 83-yard play — the longest pass play ever in a Class 2A contest. On the next play, Dillon ran 13 yards for the score to and ran in the conversion for a 28-3 lead which they held into halftime.
Ferriday scores on its first possession of the second half with Tevyn Byrd going in from three yards and running in the conversion.
Dillon scored on a 15-yard run with 2:42 remaining in the third quarter and ran in the conversion for a 34-11 lead.
A lateral pass from Dillon to Justin Burns turned into a 19-yard scoring play.
Ferriday led 40-11 going into the final period.
Milligan added a 3-yard run and Dillon scores on a37-yard run to complete the scoring for a 56-17 win.
Ferriday finished its season at 14-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.